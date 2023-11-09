FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Rose on Effective Commercialization

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Small Cap Fund” third-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. During Q3 2023, US stocks fell by 3%, bringing YTD gains to around 12% as measured by the Russell 3000 Index. The portfolio trailed the Russell 2000 Index in Q3 and returned -5.62% bringing the YTD returns to 6.70%. Relative weakness in consumer discretionary holdings, industrials, and technology impacted the performance in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund highlighted stocks like FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) acquires and manages transportation infrastructure and equipment that operates through Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. On November 8, 2023, FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) stock closed at $39.83 per share. One-month return of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) was 10.21%, and its shares gained 121.28% of their value over the last 52 weeks. FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) has a market capitalization of $3.973 billion.

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund made the following comment about FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Other top individual contributors in Q3 included Centrus Energy, Live Oak Bancshares and FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) infrastructure company. FTAI Aviation is effectively commercializing its solutions to service CFM56 engines quickly and cheaply — a valuable customer proposition in a service capacity-constrained world."

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 33 hedge fund portfolios held FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) at the end of second quarter which was 28 in the previous quarter.

