U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,109.25
    -11.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,693.00
    -74.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,935.25
    -27.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,880.10
    -5.30 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.91
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.60
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    20.35
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0291
    +0.0029 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    -0.0360 (-1.36%)
     

  • Vix

    22.84
    +1.51 (+7.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2272
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7560
    -0.8830 (-0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,229.64
    -142.69 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.67
    -7.73 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,413.42
    -10.01 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,729.86
    -263.49 (-0.94%)
     

FTC slams Opendoor with $62M settlement over false advertising claims

Mary Ann Azevedo
·3 min read

Opendoor has agreed to pay $62 million to settle charges by the Federal Trade Commission, which says the company’s claims that it helps people make more money by selling their house to the company rather than listing it on the open market were deceptive.

For years, the real estate technology company has touted itself as using its pricing technology to provide “more accurate offers and lower costs,” said the FTC. Such "iBuyers" use this method to make quick offers on homes, with enthusiastic claims that sellers would make thousands of dollars more than they would on the open market.

But according to the FTC, that wasn’t true.

The commission alleges that not only were Opendoor’s offers lower than a home’s market value, but also that the company actually asked sellers to fork out more for home repair costs “that were higher than what people would typically spend on repairs in a market sale.”

The FTC says it will use the $62 million settlement to provide refunds to people who were affected.

Opendoor addressed the situation in a written statement:

While we strongly disagree with the FTC’s allegations, our decision to settle with the Commission will allow us to resolve the matter and focus on helping consumers buy, sell and move with simplicity, certainty and speed.

Importantly, the allegations raised by the FTC are related to activity that occurred between 2017 and 2019 and target marketing messages the company modified years ago. We are pleased to put this matter behind us and look forward to continuing to provide consumers with a modern real estate experience.

The agreement is a blow not only to Opendoor, but also to the whole iBuying industry, which for years has operated based on similar claims. There are a number of competitors to Opendoor — including incumbent channels that involve traditional agents, as well as others like Compass and Redfin (which, combined, laid off over 900 workers earlier this year) — that are also trying to change up the old way of doing things. Startups all over the world often promote themselves as the “Opendoor for ___.”

Whether or not the full settlement amount will be paid depends on the matter being enforced by the Department of Justice, which is responsible for collecting on behalf of the FTC in these matters — as sometimes penalties go unpaid or are vastly reduced.

For its part, Opendoor went public in late December 2020 after completing its planned merger with the SPAC Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings II, headed by investor Chamath Palihapitiya. The eight-year-old company first offered its stock to the public at $31.47 per share. Today, shares were trading at $4.78 after hours, only slightly higher than the company’s 52-week low of $4.30. This means that the company is valued at just under $3 billion, down from a valuation of $8 billion in 2021.

When it comes to venture capital, Opendoor last raised $300 million at a $3.5 billion pre-money valuation in March of 2019. Over time, it has raised about $1.3 billion in equity funding and nearly $3 billion in debt financing to finance its home purchases. Investors in the company include General Atlantic, the SoftBank Vision Fund, NEA, Norwest Venture Partners, GV, GGV Capital, Access Technology Ventures, SV Angel and Fifth Wall Ventures, along with others.

Founders include Eric Wu and Founders Fund general partner Keith Rabois.

Recommended Stories

  • Opendoor Shares Fall After FTC Deal on Misleading Advertising

    (Bloomberg) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares fell after the Federal Trade Commission announced that the firm settled allegations over misleading potential home sellers in its marketing campaigns.Most Read from BloombergManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe commission alleged that Opendoor, which uses soft

  • Stock Futures Flat as Investors Press Pause After July Gains

    Broader U.S. stock futures barely budged Monday evening, but Pinterest was the big winner in after-hours trading, surging 21.6%.

  • Woodward shares plunge on lowered guidance

    Shares of Woodward Inc. plunged 7.43% in extended trading on Monday after the aircraft component maker lowered its full-year guidance. The company's stock closed Monday's session up 0.09% at $104.79. Woodward reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $39 million, or 64 cents a share, compared to net income of $49 million, or 74 cents a share, in the prior year's quarter. Analysts tracked by FactSet had forecast earnings of 91 cents a share. Woodward's third-quarter sales were $614 million, com

  • 2 California Men Sentenced to Prison for $1.9M Crypto Grift

    Two Orange County, California men were sentenced to prison on Monday for operating a cryptocurrency scam that swindled over 2,000 investors out of a collective $1.9 million, according to the Department of Justice.

  • Pinterest stock jumps despite reporting a Q2 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre helps break down Pinterest's second-quarter earnings report.

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ pla

  • Intel Could Be Worth More Dead Than Alive. Why This Analyst Sees 50% Upside.

    Intel just reported what may have been its worst quarter ever. But Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard sees value in the company's assets.

  • Apple Is Borrowing Money to Buy Back Stock. What That May Say About the Bond Market.

    Apple is gearing up for a four-part bond sale to fund stock buybacks. Apple (ticker: AAPL ) is planning to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes, including buying back shares and paying dividends, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Apple didn’t disclose how much money it was raising or what interest rates it will pay, but the latest report from Bloomberg said the offering was for $5.5 billion.

  • IRS Changes Guidelines for Inherited IRAs, Causing Confusion and Pushback

    Figuring out the most efficient way to navigate the tax impact of inheriting individual retirement accounts has become more complicated since the Internal Revenue Service issued proposed new rules in February. The rules on inherited IRAs were most recently changed in the 2019 Secure Act, which introduced a new 10-year payout rule for inherited accounts. The previous rule said those who inherited an IRA, Roth IRA or 401(k) could spread out withdrawals over their lifetime.

  • The FAANMGs have been whittled down to the fantastic four

    Four mega-cap companies proved they can withstand a global economic slowdown, super-high inflation and a massive rise in interest rates.

  • Royal Caribbean stock plunges on $900 million note offering

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at Royal Caribbean Cruises stock as it lowers its standards for COVID testing and demand has not returned to pre-pandemic capacities.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • After-hours movers: Pinterest, Activision Blizzard, Avis Budget Group, ZoomInfo

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Alibaba to continue monitoring market developments to maintain its U.S. listing

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses Alibaba responding to delisting fears.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Bought More Roku Stock. This Analyst Sees 24% Downside.

    BofA Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya cut his rating for Roku to Underperform from Buy, slashing his price target to $55 from $125.

  • China's Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

    China is after the head of its leading state-backed chip investment fund, shortly following a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund, Reuters reports. China suspected Ding Wenwu, the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or the "Big Fund," of severe law violations and was under disciplinary review. In July, China placed Lu Jun, former head of investment firm Sino IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund, under investigation, citing a "serious violation of dis

  • Boeing stock jumps on FAA 787 jet clearance, averted strike

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Boeing stock amid reports that the aerospace company could be receiving approval from the FAA to resume 787 deliveries.

  • Diamondback Energy (FANG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Diamondback (FANG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.16% and 10.40%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Mosaic (MOS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Mosaic (MOS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -7.38% and 4.29%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.