FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI): Is Breakeven Near?

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The US$303m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$100m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$84m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is FTC Solar's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 8 of the American Electrical analysts is that FTC Solar is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$1.2m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 74%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for FTC Solar given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. FTC Solar currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

There are key fundamentals of FTC Solar which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at FTC Solar, take a look at FTC Solar's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important aspects you should look at:

