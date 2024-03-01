FTI Consulting Inc President & CEO Steven Gunby Sells 34,724 Shares

Steven Gunby, President & CEO of FTI Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN), sold 34,724 shares of the company on February 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $216.55 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $7,520,000.

FTI Consulting Inc is a global business advisory firm that provides multidisciplinary solutions to complex challenges and opportunities. The company operates through segments including Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Economic Consulting, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Strategic Communications, and Technology. FTI Consulting Inc is known for its expertise in areas such as investigations, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory issues, reputation management, and restructuring.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 253,093 shares of FTI Consulting Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there has been only 1 insider buy and 19 insider sells within the company.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of FTI Consulting Inc were trading at $216.55, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.351 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 26.83, which is above both the industry median of 17.8 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price of $216.55 is in proximity to its GuruFocus Value of $205.06, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06. This indicates that FTI Consulting Inc is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal dynamics and potential future performance. While insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company, it can prompt stakeholders to review their investment thesis for the stock in question.

