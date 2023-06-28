'Fueled by inflation': USPS stamp prices are increasing soon. Here's what to know.

The U.S. Postal Service will hike the price of first-class mail "Forever" stamps to 66 cents from 63 cents.

According to a release from the postal service, the stamp price jumps July 9.

In an April news release, USPS cited rising operating costs "fueled by inflation" for the increase in stamp prices.

In addition, the cost to send a domestic postcard will increase to 51 cents and a 1-ounce letter mailed to another country will jump to $1.50.

The price for a single-piece letter and flat additional-ounce price remains at 24 cents.

USPS workers dies amid extreme heat: Texas postal worker collapses, dies amid extreme heat index over 110

'We don't feel it's right': Costco cracks down on card sharing among non-member shoppers

"These price adjustments are needed to provide the Postal Service with much needed revenue to achieve the financial stability sought by its Delivering for America 10-year plan," USPS said.

Congress unveils new stamp commemorating former Rep. John Lewis who died in 2020

A complete list of the postal service price filing, with prices for all products, can be found on the Postal Regulatory Commission website at prc.gov/dockets/daily.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stamp price increase: USPS 'Forever' stamp, postcard cost to rise