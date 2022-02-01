U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,555.75
    +20.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,273.00
    -1.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,131.50
    +136.75 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.80
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.57
    +0.37 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.10
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1275
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    +0.0180 (+1.01%)
     

  • Vix

    21.96
    -2.87 (-11.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6600
    -0.0220 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,590.47
    +230.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    897.50
    +4.49 (+0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,406.87
    +328.39 (+1.21%)
     

Full House Resorts Announces Successful Conclusion of Consent Solicitation With Respect to Its 8.250% Senior Secured Notes Due 2028

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Full House Resorts, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FLL

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (“Full House” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FLL) announced today that it has successfully concluded its previously announced solicitation (the “Solicitation”) of consents (the “Consents”) to amend the Indenture (such amendments, the “Amendments”) dated as of February 12, 2021 (as amended or supplemented through the date hereof, the “Indenture”) governing Full House’s 8.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) (CUSIP Nos. 359678 AC3 and U3232F AB3) to allow for the incurrence of up to $100.0 million of additional Notes (the “Additional Notes”): (i) to develop, equip and open The Temporary by American Place, our planned temporary casino in Waukegan, Illinois (“The Temporary”) which we intend to operate while we design and construct our permanent American Place facility, (ii) to pay the transaction fees and expenses of the offer and sale of the Additional Notes and (iii) for general corporate purposes. The Consents will also permit the Company to increase the available borrowings under its credit agreement from $15.0 million to $40.0 million. The aggregate outstanding principal amount of the Notes, prior to the issuance of the Additional Notes, is $310.0 million.

The Solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 1, 2022 (the “Expiration Time”). Consents were received from a majority of holders of the Notes. Full House will pay a cash payment (the “Consent Fee”) of $10.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes with respect to which a valid Consent to the Amendments was delivered (and not validly revoked) prior to the Expiration Time. The Consent Fee will only be payable if all conditions to the Solicitation have been satisfied or waived and will be paid substantially concurrently with the issue date of the Additional Notes.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The Additional Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company’s properties include Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. The Company is currently constructing Chamonix Casino Hotel, a new luxury hotel and casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado, and has been selected by the Illinois Gaming Board to develop a casino in Waukegan, Illinois. For further information, please visit www.fullhouseresorts.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This document may contain certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding, but not limited to, Full House Resorts’ intention to the offer the securities and the expected uses of the proceeds from the proposed offering. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue” or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those indicated due to a number of factors affecting Full House Resorts’ operations, markets, products and services. Full House Resorts identifies the principal risks and uncertainties that impact its performance in its public reports filed with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition” sections of Full House Resorts’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by Full House Resorts’ subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Full House Resorts undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

Lewis Fanger, Chief Financial Officer
Full House Resorts, Inc.
(702) 221-7800
www.fullhouseresorts.com


Recommended Stories

  • DeSantis accuses Democrats of pinning anti-Semitic rallies on him

    DeSantis accuses Democrats of pinning anti-Semitic rallies on him

  • Alphabet crushes earnings, announces 20-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for Google parent company Alphabet.&nbsp;

  • AMD earnings reflect chip maker's ‘competitiveness and ability to execute,’ analyst says

    Moor Insights & Strategy CEO and Chief Analyst Patrick Moorhead joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down AMD's quarterly earnings and the outlook for chip shortages.

  • Alphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to Masses

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. is bringing big stock splits back to the market, so prospective buyers won’t need upwards of $3,000 to own a share. Taking down the price achieves something else for the Google parent: making it possible to put America’s third-biggest company into its most venerated stock average.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion

  • Google Stock Rises As Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

    Google-parent Alphabet reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.

  • Alphabet Stock Split Could Permit Tech Giant to Join Dow Industrials

    The parent company of Google announced the split in conjunction with fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates.

  • PayPal’s Stock Is Sinking Because Its Earnings Missed and Its Guidance ‘Lacks Anything Redeeming’

    PayPal Holdings stock was sinking after the payments company reported earnings and guidance that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) have tumbled 16% to $147.40 in after-hours trading Tuesday after gaining 2.2% during regular trading hours. PayPal reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 a share, missing forecasts for $1.12 a share, on sales of $6.92 billion, topping estimates for $6.89 billion.

  • Why Block Stock Just Popped

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock -- the fintech giant that used to be known as Square and that still trades under Square's ticker symbol -- has notched a tidy 4.7% gain as of noon ET Tuesday. In the first bit of news, Block announced after close of trading yesterday that it has completed its acquisition of buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay and also launched Square's "first integration with Afterpay" functionality, such that "sellers using Square Online for e-commerce in the United States and Australia" can now offer buyers the ability to buy now and pay in installments. In making its announcement, Block quoted one of its customers praising its success using Afterpay, exulting that "our purchases are nearly 20% larger when shoppers use Afterpay" -- a trend that, if it holds true across other users, should provide a revenue boost not only to Block's customers but to Block itself as it takes its cut of revenue.

  • Why AT&T Stock Dropped Today

    What happened  Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) fell on Tuesday after the telecom titan said it would cut its cash payout to shareholders following the planned spinoff of its WarnerMedia business.  As of 2:40 p.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairU.S. Stocks Post Best Three-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital Currency“The r

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Why Lucid, Nikola, and Arrival Stocks Jumped Today

    These three companies are each focusing on different segments of the EV market, but all three stocks have been hit by the 2022 correction.

  • Amazon dubbed top FAANG name by BofA, Starbucks dips ahead of earnings, AMC spikes

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details Amazon's outlook as analysts pay extra attention to its cloud and Prime services, Starbucks' earnings estimates, and AMC releasing preliminary quarterly revenues.

  • Alphabet shares pop 8% on big earnings beat, 20-for-1 stock split

    Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported quarterly results that exceeded Wall Street estimates Tuesday, initially propelling shares up 8% in after-hours trading. The company's board also announced a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • PayPal Stock Plunges As 2022 Profit Outlook Misses Estimates

    PayPal stock plunged after its 2022 guidance missed and earnings fell short of views as total payment volume also was below estimates.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Intel Corp. (INTC) Position Before its Too Late?

    O’Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc., an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of 2021, the fund’s top 5 holdings represented almost 41% of its assets. As of December 15th, the Russell 3000 Index, which tracks the performance of the 3,000 largest US-traded […]

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Rose Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) rose 7.5% Tuesday as tech stocks continued to rebound after their worst month of trading since March 2020, when COVID-19 worries pummeled the market. The Nasdaq Composite only rose about 0.75% for the day. The Fed is now likely to start raising its benchmark fed funds rate in March.

  • Google plans to ‘develop games on its own,’ analyst says

    Neuberger Berman Senior Research Analyst Daniel Flax joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Alphabet earnings, the announced stock split, and the extent to which the tech giant will move into gaming.