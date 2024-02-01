Full refund: Seattle woman who returned couch to Costco after 2.5 years goes viral

A Seattle woman has gone viral for testing Costco's liberal return policy by taking back a couch she had for two and a half years.

"I just didn't like it anymore. We just don't like the color anymore," Jackie Nguyen said in a TikTok video that's been viewed nearly 3 million times since it was posted on Jan. 23.

Nguyen explained to viewers how nervous she was to bring back the couch without a receipt, noting how intimidating it was to walk into the store with a "giant purchase."

But the salesclerk was accommodating and not worried about her lack of paperwork, Nguyen said.

Since Nguyen knew the day she bought the couch, the Costco employee was able to look up the purchase and refund her for the full amount, which at the time, was $900, according to the Daily Dot. The couch now sells for $1,500.

When the Costco employee asked Nguyen why she was returning the piece, Nguyen said she simply didn't like it anymore. "And they gave us our refund, full refund to (our) card."

In a now-deleted post, Nguyen told viewers that Costco informed her that upon return, items like these will either be donated, resold, given back to the manufacturer for a tax credit, or refurbished.

"Buy your furniture from Costco, girl. You can return it when you don't like it anymore," Nguyen says towards the end of the video. Comments on the clip have been disabled because, Nguyen said in a subsequent video, she was getting threatening posts.

What is Costco's return policy?

Nguyen is correct that Costco's return policy is generous. Here's what to expect, according to Costco.

Memberships − Costco will cancel and refund memberships at any time.

Merchandise − Costco will give a full refund on items at purchase price with no expiration, but there are a few exceptions: Electronics − Costco will only accept returns on these items within 90 days. Diamonds 1.00ct or larger − Members returning a diamond over 1.00 carat must present all original paperwork to receive a jewelry credit memo upon inspection of the gem. Cigarettes and alcohol − Costco does not accept returns on cigarettes or alcohol.



Things like custom-installed programs, airline or live performance event tickets, gold bullion, gold cars and silver coins, are non-refundable.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Woman goes viral for testing Costco's return policy on old couch