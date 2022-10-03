Functional Foods and Beverages Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Abbott, Coca-Cola, Kraft, Unilever, Nestlé, BASF & More
Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market
Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Foods and Beverages: Global Markets 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for functional food and beverages should grow from $216.4 billion in 2022 to $324.4 billion by 2027 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% for the period 2022-2027.
The functional food market should grow from $102.3 billion in 2022 to $150.8 billion by 2027 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% for the period of 2022-2027.
The functional beverages market should grow from $114.0 billion in 2022 to $173.7 billion by 2027 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% for the period of 2022-2027.
Functional food and beverages offer health-promoting ingredients or natural components with potential benefits for the human body. A functional food and beverage can be a whole food, or it can be a food that contains or has been fortified with ingredients that have a beneficial effect on physical or mental health.
The global functional food and beverages market has grown exponentially in the last few years and this growth is expected to continue. The market is driven by rising health concerns, an aging global population and growing per capita income in developing countries.
The global functional food and beverages market is facing various challenges: high prices for functional food and beverage products and a lack of awareness about functional food and beverages. Due to exponential growth, there are many potential opportunities to enter the global functional food and beverages market.
There also is opportunity for contract manufacturers of functional food to improve product manufacturing and delivery time. Increasing industry regulation, worldwide, new product launches and an upswing in acquisitions drive growth in the global functional food and beverages market.
Report Scope
Functional food subcategories:
Bakery and confectionery.
Cereal and flour.
Dairy non-drinkable.
Frozen fruit and vegetables.
Meat and seafood.
Sweet and savory snacks.
Other functional food.
Functional beverage subcategories:
Dairy drinkable.
Energy drinks.
Fruit and vegetable juices.
Prebiotic and probiotic drinks.
Tea and coffee.
The report also analyzes the global functional food and beverages market in terms of source, ingredient, function, and region. The sources covered are plant-based, animal-based and microbe-based. The ingredients covered are amino acids, carotenoids, dietary fibers, fatty acids, phytochemicals, vitamins and minerals and other ingredients. The functions covered are gut and digestive health, cardiac health, cognitive health, general wellness and immunity, weight management and other functions.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Global Market for Functional Food and Beverages by Segment
Chapter 6 Global Market for Functional Food by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market for Functional Beverages by Product Type
Chapter 8 Global Market for Functional Food and Beverages by Source
Chapter 9 Global Market for Functional Food and Beverages by Ingredient
Chapter 10 Global Market for Functional Food and Beverages by Function
Chapter 11 Global Market for Functional Food and Beverages by Region
Chapter 12 North American Market for Functional Food and Beverages
Chapter 13 European Market for Functional Food and Beverages
Chapter 14 Asia-Pacific Market for Functional Food and Beverages
Chapter 15 South American Market for Functional Food and Beverages
Chapter 16 Middle East and African (MEA) Market for Functional Food and Beverages
Chapter 17 Growth Indicators and Key Supporting Factors
Chapter 18 International Regulations
Chapter 19 Patent Review
Chapter 20 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 21 Company Profiles
Chapter 22 Appendix: Acronyms
Companies Mentioned
A.G. Barr Plc
Abbott Laboratories Inc.
Amul
Arista Industries
AST Sports Science
Atlantic Multipower Germany Gmbh And Co. Ohg
Attune Foods Inc.
BASF SE
Bio-K Plus International Inc.
Biogaia AB Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim
Champion Nutrition Inc.
Chobani Llc
CHR. Hansen Inc.
Clif Bar Inc.
Coca-Cola Co.
Country Life Llc
Dean Foods Co.
Deerland Probiotics And Enzymes
Dupont De Nemours Inc.
Dymatize Enterprises Inc.
E.I. Dupont De Nemours And Co.
Enervit Spa
Garden Of Life Inc.
General Mills
Genuport Trade Ag
Glanbia Plc
GlaxoSmithKline
Groupe Danone S.A.
Hain Celestial Group
Hammer Nutrition
Hospira
Jarrow Formulas Inc.
Johanna Foods Inc.
Karyotica Biologicals Pvt. Ltd.
Kerry Group Plc
Kirkman Group Inc.
Kraft Foods
Laboratories Ea Pharma
Lallemand Inc.
Lifeway Foods Inc.
Mead Johnson Nutritional Group
Megmilk Snow Brand Co. Ltd.
Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.
Metabolic Nutrition Inc.
Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd.
Natren Inc.
Natural Organics Inc.
Nature's Way Products Llc
Nestle Nutrition
Nordic Naturals
Primo Water Corp.
Proaction Srl
Probi Ab Inc.
Protexin Inc.
Reflex Nutrition
Sabinsa Corp.
Schiff Nutrition International Inc.
Science In Sports
Sodiaal Inc.
Springfield Creamery Inc.
Stonyfield Farm Inc.
Suntory Beverage And Food
UAS Labs Llc
Unilever Plc
Vitaco Health Australia Pty Ltd.
Vv Food & Beverage Co. Ltd.
Wallaby Yogurt Co.
Weider Germany Gmbh
Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
Zymes Llc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x1cqm7
