Do Fundamentals Have Any Role To Play In Driving Ituran Location and Control Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Up Recently?

Most readers would already know that Ituran Location and Control's (NASDAQ:ITRN) stock increased by 7.7% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Ituran Location and Control's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ituran Location and Control is:

27% = US$42m ÷ US$158m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.27 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Ituran Location and Control's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

To begin with, Ituran Location and Control has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 11% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As you might expect, the 8.7% net income decline reported by Ituran Location and Control doesn't bode well with us. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

However, when we compared Ituran Location and Control's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 34% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Ituran Location and Control fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Ituran Location and Control Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 32% (where it is retaining 68% of its profits), Ituran Location and Control has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Additionally, Ituran Location and Control has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Ituran Location and Control has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Ituran Location and Control by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

