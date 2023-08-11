FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.06

The board of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of September, with investors receiving $0.06 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

FutureFuel's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, based ont he last payment, FutureFuel was earning enough to cover the dividend pretty comfortably. The business is returning a large chunk of its cash to shareholders, which means it is not being used to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 7.3% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 25%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.69 total annually to $0.24. The dividend has fallen 65% over that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. It's not great to see that FutureFuel's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 7.3% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Our Thoughts On FutureFuel's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While FutureFuel is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for FutureFuel (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

