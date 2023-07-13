FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.06

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) will pay a dividend of $0.06 on the 15th of September. This means that the annual payment will be 2.5% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for FutureFuel

FutureFuel's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, FutureFuel's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 2.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 21%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.69 total annually to $0.24. This works out to a decline of approximately 65% over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. FutureFuel has seen earnings per share falling at 2.8% per year over the last five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

Our Thoughts On FutureFuel's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for FutureFuel (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here