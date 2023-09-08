U.S. markets closed

G-III Apparel (GIII) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended July 2023, G-III Apparel Group (GIII) reported revenue of $659.76 million, up 9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $594.51 million, representing a surprise of +10.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1900.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how G-III Apparel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Retail: $34.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

  • Net Sales- Wholesale: $639.18 million compared to the $580.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Elimination: -$13.76 million compared to the -$19.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.

  • Operating profit (loss)- Retail: -$6.30 million versus -$7.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Operating profit (loss)- Wholesale: $37.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.86 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for G-III Apparel here>>>

Shares of G-III Apparel have returned -10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

