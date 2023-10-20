G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Stock Moves -1.16%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, G-III Apparel Group (GIII) reached $24.72, with a -1.16% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

The the stock of clothing and accessories maker has risen by 2.42% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67%.

The upcoming earnings release of G-III Apparel Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.08, reflecting a 54.07% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.13 billion, up 4.85% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.27 per share and a revenue of $3.3 billion, representing changes of +14.74% and +2.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for G-III Apparel Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, G-III Apparel Group holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, G-III Apparel Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.66. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.65.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, placing it within the bottom 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

