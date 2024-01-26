G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with G-III Apparel Group (GIII) standing at $30.91, reflecting a +0.55% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

The clothing and accessories maker's stock has dropped by 9.67% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.

The upcoming earnings release of G-III Apparel Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.67, signifying a 63.41% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $817.35 million, indicating a 4.34% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

GIII's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.97 per share and revenue of $3.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +39.3% and -2.35%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for G-III Apparel Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, G-III Apparel Group holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, G-III Apparel Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.74. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.08.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

