GameStop Needs To Get Its Game Back

On Tuesday, GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) missed both top and bottom-line estimates with its latest quarterly report. Amid the ongoing shift to digital downloads with the rise of the cloud gaming platform by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) that accelerated the digitalization of the gaming industry, the videogame retailer delivered a lackluster fourth quarter report that after which its stock plunged in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Fourth quarter highlights

For the quarter that ended on February 3rd, the legacy meme stock company posted revenue of $1.79 billion, missing analyst estimates of $2.05 billion and falling from last year’s comparable quarter when it amounted to $2.23 billion. Hardware and accessories sales brough in $1.09 billion with the segment also declining 12% YoY, while software sales tanked 31% to $465 million. GameStop reported earnings of earnings of $63.1 million.

As for the full year, GameStop posted revenue of $5.27 billion along with a profit of $6.7 million, or 2 cents per share.

GameStop made quite an effort to control what it can.

In order to achieve sustainable profitability, GameStop trimmed its workforce and even exited several international markets, namely Ireland, Switzerland, and Austria. The brick-and-mortar video game company is now being challenged by both the softened consumer spending, as well as the ongoing shift to digital downloads that are hurting physical retail. Although the video game retailer has not performed last year as well as investors hoped, GameStop did significant improvements to its balance sheet and dramatically slowed its cash burn rate with aggressive cost cuts. Hopefully, these improvements will empower GameStop to transition to a more effective business model but significant challenges in terms of its fundamental business and long-term potential remain. GameStop has tried to diversify its revenue bit it still didn’t get anywhere. Back in 2020, it announced a multiyear strategic partnership with Microsoft. But despite thinking in a good direction to enhance its offerings and customer experience with the help Microsoft solutions,

Story continues

If anything, it’s comforting to know that the partnership with Microsoft equipped GameStop with the technologies to create the ultimate gaming destination. But, the tech support from Microsoft couldn’t do much against rising competition from e-commerce firms and weakened consumer spending amid an uncertain economy that weighed on the entire gaming industry. Last month, U.S. videogame publishers Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTW) and Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) also reported earnings that were short of analyst estimates.

What GameStop urgently needs is to outline its long-term plan and demonstrate how it intends to last in a world where it’s getting increasingly easy to become irrelevant overnight.

DISCLAIMER: This content is for informational purposes only. It is not intended as investing advice.

This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga's reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article GameStop Needs To Get Its Game Back originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.