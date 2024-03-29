Gamma Communications plc Just Missed EPS By 16%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) came out with its yearly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues were in line with forecasts, at UK£522m, although statutory earnings per share came in 16% below what the analysts expected, at UK£0.55 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Gamma Communications after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Gamma Communications' eight analysts is for revenues of UK£572.1m in 2024. This would reflect a solid 9.7% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 33% to UK£0.73. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of UK£571.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.73 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of UK£16.90, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Gamma Communications at UK£22.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at UK£11.50. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Gamma Communications' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 9.7% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 12% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 1.9% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Gamma Communications is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

