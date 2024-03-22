On March 20, 2024, Katrina O'Connell, Chief Financial Officer of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS), sold 20,000 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $26 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $520,000.

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) is a global apparel retail company that offers clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and INTERMIX brands. The company operates in a highly competitive sector, focusing on delivering innovative and fashionable products to its customers.

Over the past year, the insider, Katrina O'Connell, has sold a total of 239,293 shares of Gap Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Gap Inc shows a pattern of 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Gap Inc CFO Katrina O'Connell Sells 20,000 Shares

On the valuation front, Gap Inc's shares were trading at $26 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $10.637 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 21.25, which is above both the industry median of 18.33 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a stock price of $26 and a GF Value of $12.73, Gap Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.04, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

Gap Inc CFO Katrina O'Connell Sells 20,000 Shares

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

