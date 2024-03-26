Gap Inc (GPS) President & CEO, Gap Brand Mark Breitbard Sells 27,222 Shares

Mark Breitbard, President & CEO of Gap Brand, a division of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS), has sold 27,222 shares of the company on March 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $28.18 per share, resulting in a total value of $767,227.96.

Gap Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. The company operates in specialty retail, outlet, online, and franchise channels.

Over the past year, Mark Breitbard has sold a total of 167,934 shares of Gap Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Gap Inc shows a pattern of 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Gap Inc shares were trading at $28.18, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.42 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 20.83, which is above the industry median of 18.39 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 2.21, with a current share price of $28.18 and a GF Value of $12.73. This indicates that Gap Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

