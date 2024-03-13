GEA Group (ETR:G1A) Is Increasing Its Dividend To €1.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 6th of May to €1.00. This takes the annual payment to 2.6% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

GEA Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. The last dividend was quite easily covered by GEA Group's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 19.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 38%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

GEA Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was €0.60, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. GEA Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 29% per annum. GEA Group is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

We Really Like GEA Group's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for GEA Group that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

