GEE Group's SNI Companies Wins ClearlyRated's 2023 Best of Staffing Client and Talent 5 Year Diamond Awards for Service Excellence

Diamond award winners have won the Best of Staffing award for at least 5 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their clients and placed talent.

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American:JOB) the "Company" or "GEE Group"), a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, announced today that the four main divisions of its SNI Companies subsidiary won Clearly Rated's 2023 Best of Staffing® Awards. Accounting Now, Staffing Now, SNI Financial and SNI Technology are proud winners of this year's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates.

SNI's main divisions, Accounting Now, Staffing Now, SNI Financial, and SNI Technology have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent 5 Year Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates for at least five (5) consecutive years. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates.On average, clients of winning agencies are more than 70% more likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 80% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

"I am pleased to introduce the 2023 Best of Staffing winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty. Hats off to these service leaders - it's truly an honor to recognize and celebrate their achievements."

About SNI Companies

SNI Companies, a subsidiary of GEE Group Inc., specializes in the placement of administrative, finance, accounting, banking, and technology professionals on a temporary and full-time basis. They deliver staffing solutions across a wide range of disciplines and industries and their divisions include Accounting Now, Staffing Now, SNI Financial, SNI Technology, SNI Banking, SNI Certes, and SNI Energy.

About GEE Group Inc.

GEE Group Inc. is a provider of specialized staffing solutions and is the successor to employment offices doing business since 1893. The Company operates in two industry segments, providing professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties and commercial staffing services through the names of Access Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Ashley Ellis, General Employment, Omni-One, Paladin Consulting and Triad. Also, in the healthcare sector, GEE Group, through its Scribe Solutions brand, staffs medical scribes who assist physicians in emergency departments of hospitals and in medical practices by providing required documentation for patient care in connection with electronic medical records (EMR). Additionally, the Company provides contract and direct hire professional staffing services through the following SNI brands: Accounting Now, Staffing Now, SNI Financial, SNI Technology, SNI Banking, SNI Certes, and SNI Energy.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com-an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

