Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC), a leading designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine-powered products, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld, sold 5,000 shares of the company on February 1, 2024.Aaron Jagdfeld has been actively trading shares over the past year, with a total of 100,207 shares sold and no shares purchased. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sells for the company.

Generac Holdings Inc CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares

The insider transaction history for Generac Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.On the valuation front, Generac Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $115.22 on the day of the insider's recent sell, resulting in a market cap of $7.134 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 45.55, which is above both the industry median of 20.54 and the company's historical median.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.42, indicating that Generac Holdings Inc is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value, which is set at $273.48. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock valuation, investors and analysts are encouraged to visit the SEC filing and the GuruFocus website.SEC Filing

