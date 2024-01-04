Generac Holdings Inc CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares

Aaron Jagdfeld, CEO of Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC), executed a sale of 5,000 shares in the company on January 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Generac Holdings Inc is a leading manufacturer of power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products, including portable, residential, commercial, and industrial generators.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 95,207 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Generac Holdings Inc indicates a pattern of sales by insiders, with 0 insider buys and 16 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Generac Holdings Inc were trading at $127.28, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.354 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 46.95, which is above both the industry median of 23.26 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $127.28 and a GuruFocus Value of $271.02, Generac Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.47, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

