Is Genesis Energy Limited's (NZSE:GNE) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Genesis Energy's (NZSE:GNE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 11% over the past three months. It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Genesis Energy's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Genesis Energy is:

8.1% = NZ$196m ÷ NZ$2.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every NZ$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of NZ$0.08.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Genesis Energy's Earnings Growth And 8.1% ROE

On the face of it, Genesis Energy's ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 8.0%. Moreover, we are quite pleased to see that Genesis Energy's net income grew significantly at a rate of 47% over the last five years. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 1.2% in the same 5-year period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Genesis Energy fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Genesis Energy Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The really high three-year median payout ratio of 201% for Genesis Energy suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning. Despite this, the company's earnings grew significantly as we saw above. Although, it could be worth keeping an eye on the high payout ratio as that's a huge risk. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for Genesis Energy.

Moreover, Genesis Energy is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of nine years of paying a dividend. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 240%. Still, forecasts suggest that Genesis Energy's future ROE will drop to 4.8% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Genesis Energy's performance. While the company has posted impressive earnings growth, its poor ROE and low earnings retention makes us doubtful if that growth could continue, if by any chance the business is faced with any sort of risk. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

