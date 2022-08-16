Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market Size is projected to reach USD 2.15 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.25%: Straits Research
The global genomic data analysis and interpretation market size was valued at USD 0.89 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 2.15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.25% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America will lead the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market during the forecast period.
New York, United States, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The term "NGS," for "high throughput sequencing," describes a wide range of cutting-edge sequencing methods. Researchers can study biological processes in great detail thanks to the high throughput, scalability, and speed of next-generation sequencing. Understanding the complexity of genomic science that goes beyond traditional DNA sequencing methods is necessary. These higher-level requirements have been met using next-generation sequencing, which has become a popular analysis method. The scalability of next-generation sequencing allows for changing the level of precision to meet laboratory requirements, making it a digital replacement for sequence-based gene expression. Genomic testing and the use of NGS approaches necessitate the development of fast and accurate algorithms and sequencing visualization techniques that can process data more quickly.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/genomic-data-analysis-and-interpretation-market/request-sample
Epigenomic and Genomic Research and Increased Cloud-Based Data Processing Drives the Global Market
Next-generation sequencing has made it possible to examine patterns in epigenomic and genomic data associated with various biological processes. Knowledge storage, management, and retrieval issues are expected to lead to new research and development opportunities for the industry that will lead to market expansion in the future. High-throughput sequencers necessitate LIMS, or Laboratory Information Management Systems, to manage and archive sequencing data. Precision medicine for oncology, particularly lung and breast cancers, has extensively used NGS techniques. Businesses are aggressively pursuing the market for low-cost genome sequencing methods, and as a result, this market share will only grow.
NGS data processing can benefit from cloud-based platforms, which can handle large amounts of computation. This is a direct result of obtaining the computing resources required to perform large-scale NGS data analysis is now both quick and straightforward. As a result, expanding cloud-based bioinformatics platforms and services for processing large amounts of NGS data is expected to drive the market. Using these platforms significantly reduces the time and effort required to process large amounts of data and will accelerate the market's growth.
Growing Volume of Genetic Data Production Creates Tremendous Opportunities
Growing demand for genetic data and falling sequencing costs are expected to boost the market. Sequencing projects are also likely to increase. As a result, innovative and efficient bioinformatics pipelines are in high demand creating tremendous opportunities. Commercial service providers would be able to build newer technologies and shorten delivery times.
Report Scope
Report Metric
Details
Market Size
USD 2.15 billion by 2030
CAGR
10.25% (2022-2030)
Historical Data
2019-2020
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion )
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
Application, Product, End-User and Region
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
10x Genomics Inc.,Agilent Technologies Inc.,ASURAGEN INC.,Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co. Ltd,Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,DNASTAR,Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,Golden Helix Inc.,Illumina Inc.,Oxford Nanopore Technologies Inc.,Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.,Partek Inc.,QIAGEN N.V.,SoftGenetics LLC,Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Key Market Opportunities
Rising Demand to Produce Genetic Data to Boost Market Opportunities
Key Market Drivers
Growing Research into Epigenomic and Genomic Patterns to Propel Growth
Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/genomic-data-analysis-and-interpretation-market
Regional Analysis
North America will lead the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market during the forecast period. It is projected that there will be a rise in the total number of research programs, a significant increase in the number of strategic partnerships, and an increase in the number of regulatory approvals granted by the FDA in the United States. It is anticipated that shifting regulations about reimbursement and utilization will further propel the adoption of genetic tests in this region.
Asia-Pacific will record significant growth in the genomic data analysis and Interpretation market during the forecast period.
Key Highlights
The global genomic data analysis and interpretation market size was valued at USD 0.89 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 2.15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.25% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
Based on product, the services dominate the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market during the forecast period.
Based on the application, the tertiary workflow division lead the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market during the forecast period.
Based on end-users, the academic institutes and research centers segment dominates the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market.
North America will lead the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market during the forecast period.
Competitive Analysis
10x Genomics Inc.
Agilent Technologies Inc.
ASURAGEN INC.
Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co. Ltd
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
DNASTAR
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Golden Helix Inc.
Illumina Inc.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Inc.
Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.
Partek Inc.
QIAGEN N.V.
SoftGenetics LLC
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/genomic-data-analysis-and-interpretation-market/request-sample
Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market: Segmentation
By application
Functional Genomics
Real-time PCR
Transfection
SNP Analysis
Mutational Analysis
Microarray Analysis
RNA Interference
Pathway Analysis
Bead-based Analysis
Proteomics Tools (2-D PAGE; yeast 2-hybrid studies)
Biomarker Discovery
DNA Sequencing
Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP & ChIP-Seq)
Methylated DNA Immunoprecipitation (MeDIP)
High-Resolution Melt (HRM)
Chromatin Accessibility Assays
By Product
Products
Instruments/Systems/Software
Consumables & Reagents
Services
NGS-based Services
Core Genomics Services
Biomarker Translation Services
Computational Services
By End-use
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Hospitals and Clinics
Academic and Government Institutes
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
LAMEA
TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Market Definition
Market Scope
Research Methodology
Primary Research
Research Methodology
Assumptions & Exclusions
Secondary Data Sources
Market Overview
Report Segmentation & Scope
Value Chain Analysis: Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market
Key Market Trends
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Threat of Substitution
Threat of New Entrants
Competitive Rivalry
Market Share Analysis
Application Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
Functional Genomics
Market Size & Forecast
Pathway Analysis
Market Size & Forecast
End-User Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Market Size & Forecast
Hospitals and Clinics
Market Size & Forecast
Regional Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
America
North America
U.S.
By Application
By End-User
Canada
By Application
By End-User
Mexico
By Application
By End-User
Latin America
By Application
By End-User
Europe
Market Size & Forecast
Germany
By Application
By End-User
France
By Application
By End-User
U.K.
By Application
By End-User
Italy
By Application
By End-User
Spain
By Application
By End-User
Rest of Europe
By Application
By End-User
Asia Pacific
Market Size & Forecast
Japan
By Application
By End-User
China
By Application
By End-User
Australia
By Application
By End-User
India
By Application
By End-User
South Korea
By Application
By End-User
Rest of Asia-Pacific
By Application
By End-User
Middle East & Africa
Market Size & Forecast
Saudi Arabia
By Application
By End-User
South Africa
By Application
By End-User
Kuwait
By Application
By End-User
Rest of Middle East & Africa
By Application
By End-User
Company Profile
10x Genomics Inc
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Agilent Technologies Inc
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
ASURAGEN INC
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Conclusion & Recommendation
Acronyms & Abbreviations
Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/genomic-data-analysis-and-interpretation-market/toc
Market News
Jun 2022, Agilent and Mahidol University Sign MOU for Science Industry Research and Development in Thailand
Jun 2022, Agilent Leverages NVIDIA and AWS Technology to Improve Analysis Speeds of Genomics Bioinformatics Pipelines
News Media
Increased Efficiency of Intelligent Apps to Drive Global Intelligent Apps Market
Rising Popularity of Precision Farming to Drive Growth of Farm Management Software Market Over The Forecast Period–2026
Have a Look at the Related Research Report
Security Analytics Market: Information by Component (Solution, Services), Application, End-Use Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare), and Region — Forecast till 2029
Hyperscale Data Center Market: Information by Solution (Cooling, Power, Networking Equipment, DCIM, LV/MV Distribution) Services, Industries, End-Use and Region — Forecast Till 2029
Data Catalog Market: Information by Component (Solutions), Deployment Mode (Cloud), Data Consumer (Business Intelligence Tools), Enterprise Size, End-User, and Region — Forecast till 2029
Metagenomic Sequencing Market: Information by Product and Service (Instrument), Technology (Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing), Application (Drug Discovery), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Next-Generation Sequencing Market: Information by Product (Consumables, Platforms), Application (Reproductive Health, Cardiovascular, Others), End-Users, and Region — Forecast till 2029
NGS-based RNA-Sequencing Market: Information by Product and Services (Sample Preparation), Technology (Nanopore), Application (Epigenetics), End-User, and Region — Forecast till 2029
About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.
For more information on your target market, please contact us below:
Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)
+91 8087085354 (APAC)
+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)
Email: sales@straitsresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter