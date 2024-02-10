Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX), a company specializing in digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Gary Goode sold 7,000 shares of the company on February 9, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $35.02 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $245,140.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,416 shares of Gentex Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales at the company, with a total of 10 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same timeframe.

The market capitalization of Gentex Corp stands at $8.238 billion, with the stock trading at $35.02 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 19.20, which is above both the industry median of 16.42 and Gentex Corp's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Gentex Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value of $39.15 suggests that the stock has room for potential upside based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Gentex Corp Director Gary Goode Sells 7,000 Shares

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Gentex Corp.

Gentex Corp Director Gary Goode Sells 7,000 Shares

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation relative to its intrinsic value estimate.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance, investors and analysts are encouraged to visit the SEC filing and the company's profile on GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

