Director Richard Schaum has sold 6,022 shares of Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) on February 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $33.93, resulting in a total sale amount of $204,306.46.

Gentex Corp is a company that specializes in the production of automatic-dimming rear-view mirrors, camera-based driver assistance systems, and other technologically advanced automotive systems for the global automotive industry.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,446 shares of Gentex Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Gentex Corp shows a pattern of 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Gentex Corp Director Richard Schaum Sells 6,022 Shares

On the valuation front, Gentex Corp's shares were trading at $33.93 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $7.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 18.36, which is above both the industry median of 16.37 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $33.93 and a GF Value of $39.06, Gentex Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

