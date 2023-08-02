Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 1, 2023

Gentherm Incorporated misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.25 EPS, expectations were $0.52.

On the call with me today are Phil Eyler, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Matteo Anversa, Chief Financial Officer. During their comments, Phil and Matteo will be referring to a presentation deck that we have made available on our website at gentherm.com/events. After their prepared remarks, we will be pleased to take your questions. Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Phil.

Phil Eyler: Thank you, Yijing. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I am pleased with the continued strong execution of the global Gentherm team as we delivered another solid quarter of financial and operating results. While we have seen some stabilization in automotive production and signs of easing inflation, we continue to strengthen our operational execution and further improve productivity. For the second quarter, we achieved record revenue of $372 million, growing 43% year-over-year. These outstanding results also included record quarterly organic revenue of over $300 million, the highest ever quarterly revenue for our climate control seats, and the highest ever quarterly revenue for steering wheel heaters in the company's history.

Demand for our thermal comfort, massage and lumbar solutions continues to accelerate. This momentum has carried into 2023. In the second quarter, we achieved a quarterly record of $670 million of new automotive business awards. Year-to-date, we have secured nearly $1.2 billion of new awards. Recall that in 2022, we secured record wins of $1.8 billion for the full year. With this extraordinary strength in new business wins, we are preparing to gear up to meet the production demands of our customers, along with creating a more optimal cost structure in our manufacturing footprint. And I'm pleased to announce that we are investing in two new manufacturing plants, one in Morocco and one in Monterrey, Mexico. The new factories will be ready for production in 2024.

These new plants will not only allow us to meet the capacity requirements of our record levels of new business awards, but also support our plan to keep expanding gross margins. Turning back to our Q2 results, which Matteo will cover in more detail in a few minutes. Our adjusted EBITDA margin rate improved 300 basis points year-over-year on a pro forma basis. We generated $34 million of cash flow from operations, repaid $16 million of debt, and repurchased $10 million of shares in the quarter. We have officially kicked off our Fit for Growth 2.0 program to execute our previously announced profitability improvement plan to reach high-teens adjusted EBITDA margin rate by 2026. Specifically, we have identified several hundred initiatives to reduce product costs through value engineering, sourcing excellence, improved manufacturing productivity through automation, and implement lean best practices across our network.

Additionally, the program will drive operating expense efficiency to leverage scale as we continue our growth path towards our target of over $2 billion by 2026. Now, turning to the Automotive highlights on Slide 4. In the second quarter, we launched our automotive solutions on 20 different vehicles across 10 OEMs, including Ford, General Motors, Great Wall, Hyundai and Toyota. We continue to see tremendous momentum for our CCS solutions. In the second quarter, our CCS solutions were launched on the Buick LaCrosse, Buick E4 EV, Chevrolet Blazer EV, Ford Mustang, Hyundai Verna, as well as several EV models of Great Wall vehicles in China, including the Tank 700, the plug-in hybrid Blue Mountain SUV and Haval Xiaolong Max. Now, let me give you a quick update on ClimateSense.

We are progressing well in preparing for the flawless launch of the two upcoming production programs with General Motors, and in addition, we continue to work on several development projects with OEMs around the world, including recent work with a few electric vehicle manufacturers. The demonstrations of range extension enabled by ClimateSense have also driven higher thermal content, higher take rates and adoption on electric vehicles, which have resulted in a significant number of awards in the quarter. In addition to ClimateSense, our advanced engineering team continues to integrate thermal with lumbar and massage to create innovative full system solutions. The combination of heating and cooling the body with our proprietary pulsating massage is opening vast opportunities for health and wellness experiences, alertness enhancements, and physical recovery in the car.

We are perfectly positioned to be a major player in the software-defined vehicle of the future by integrating our proprietary software and algorithms. Our Alfmeier integration continues to deliver more value for our customers. We are now the clear market and technology leader in thermal and pneumatic lumbar and massage solutions. Our strong position as the largest independent provider is a powerful differentiator with our customers. We are actively engaged with OEMs and Tier 1 seat manufacturers in North America, Europe and Asia to collaborate on breakthrough integrated comfort solutions. These solutions provide industry-leading comfort performance, reduce space requirements in the seat and the interior, less weight and the significant improvement in seat assembly efficiency through reduced complexity.

As a partner to over 25 seat manufacturers around the world, our scale and capabilities are unparalleled. As the leading innovator in this market, we can collaborate with our customers to create customized solutions and leverage Gentherm's scalable platform across multiple customers. Also, our engineers are simply the world experts in integration as we work with nearly every car manufacturer and every seat maker and configuration. We believe our partnership model is a unique and sustainable competitive advantage. Now, on to Slide 5, where we'll discuss our record awards. While the pipeline of pneumatic opportunities remains very strong, the majority of the new awards secured in the second quarter were for thermal solutions, where we had a truly breakthrough quarter.

We won CCS awards on the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, Ford Explorer EV, Ford F-150 Lightning EV, Kia EV9 and the Subaru Forester. We continue to gain momentum in China. We won CCS awards for the Chevrolet Equinox EV, several Great Wall plug-in hybrid models, Honda CRV and Li Auto's electric MPV. Of special note, we won our second Climate Control Seat award with the world's largest EV manufacturer by volume BYD, for its popular Song EV. Importantly, we won a highly desirable and contested award with BMW. Our CCS solutions will be on the next-generation electric and ICE X Series SUVs, including the X5, X6, X7 and the iX5, iX6 and iX7. In fact, the new BMW X7 and iX7 will also feature Gentherm's Active CCS solution. In the second quarter, we also received 11 steering wheel heater awards across seven OEMs. These included BrightDrop vans from General Motors, Honda Ridgeline, Nissan Murano and the Renault Megane.

In addition, we won hands-on detection-enabled steering wheel heater awards for several Changan EV models in China. If you recall, we had an extremely strong pneumatic comfort wins in the first quarter, including breakthrough conquest wins with Jaguar Land Rover and General Motors. In the second quarter, we won a pneumatic lumbar award for the Audi A4. In addition, I'd like to congratulate our team in China for winning a combined thermal, comfort, lumbar and massage full system award for the Volkswagen Lamando EV, further validating the value proposition of the combined technologies of Gentherm and the acquired Alfmeier. The momentum of pneumatic lumbar and massage awards is accelerating rapidly. And I am pleased to share that we just won in July our first lumbar and massage award with Stellantis, on the Jeep Compass, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Alfa Romeo Giulia and Maserati Levante.

This conquest award was enabled by Gentherm's strong customer relationships and Alfmeier's industry-leading technologies. Let me remind you that we have already won six conquest pneumatic lumbar and massage awards since the close of the acquisition, and we are well ahead of our revenue synergy plans. Now on to battery performance solutions. In the second quarter, we won an air cooling battery thermal management award for Hyundai across six electrified vehicle platforms. With this award, we will be cooling 80% of Hyundai's mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicle batteries. So, in summary, our record awards in the second quarter are strong proof points of our ability to grow market share through conquest wins as well as growing penetration of thermal and pneumatic comfort solutions.

Now, let's turn to Slide 6 for a discussion of our medical business. As a result of continued financial pressures and muted capital spending at hospitals in the United States, and a large one-time order by the United Nations in the second quarter of last year, we saw a reduction in medical revenue in the quarter. Given the change in the purchasing behaviors in the medical device space post-COVID, we are working on bold moves to adapt our medical go-to-market model to leverage large partnerships, distribution and white label opportunities. Accordingly, I am pleased to announce that we are strengthening our partnership with SourceMark Medical, a certified minority supplier headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, to provide world-class patient warming solutions to the U.S. healthcare market.

SourceMark has a proven track record of driving growth by providing superior service and solutions to hospitals and medical providers. With this partnership, we expect to significantly increase our ability to win business with our patient warming solutions. With the successful integration of Dacheng Medical, we continue to win new accounts and hospitals in China. In the second quarter, we added 24 new hospital accounts in China, replacing competition. And in the U.S., we added more units to the existing fleet of Blanketrol III systems at the Boston Children's Hospital to support expanded usage. In addition, we were awarded the Blanketrol III and Kool-Kit business at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, a brand-new hospital. We are confident that these actions will help us accelerate our growth in the patient temperature management solutions.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Matteo for a little more color on our financial results.

Matteo Anversa: Thank you, Phil. Let me turn to Slide 7 and focus on the most significant items in our second quarter results. So, for the quarter, total revenues increased by 43% compared to the same period of last year, including the contribution from the acquisitions. If we adjust for the impact of acquisitions and FX, our overall product revenue increased by 18%. Starting with the Automotive segment. Automotive revenues were $362 million, reflecting a 45% increase compared to the prior-year period. Adjusting for the $65 million contribution from Alfmeier and foreign currency translation, Automotive revenues increased by 19%, and this compares to an 18% increase in the actual light vehicle production in our key markets of North America, Europe, China, Japan and Korea.

We outperformed the light vehicle production volume by over 100 basis points. Excluding the non-automotive electronics business, which we are in the process of phasing out, and last year's one-time benefit from spot buy recoveries, we outperformed production volume by nearly 400 basis points in the quarter, over 600 basis points year-to-date. We saw significant growth in the majority of our product lines and, more specifically, steering wheel heaters revenue increased by 35% compared to the prior-year period due to higher demand and production volume on multiple GM platforms and a major global EV OEM as well as increased content on VW as a result of our hands-on detection-enabled steering wheel heater. CCS revenue increased by 26% due to higher production volume of GM trucks and SUVs as well as higher take rate on several models with Hyundai-Kia, JLR, Honda, BMW and Ford.

Lumbar and massage revenue increased 20% on a pro forma basis due to the ramp-up of several platforms on BMW, Mercedes and VW, as well as higher production volume with a major global EV OEM. Seat heater revenue increased by 19% due to higher production volume of trucks and SUVs at GM, increased take rate with Ford, as well as increased content on the Kia Telluride as a result of the second row adoption. BPS revenue increased 12% due to higher volume with Mercedes, General Motors and the start of production of our proprietary thin foil cell connecting board on the BMW 7 Series plug-in hybrid. Cable revenues increased 5% due to higher sales with VW, Hyundai-Kia and Ford. Valve systems revenue increased 3% on a pro forma basis due to higher production volume in China, and electronics revenue decreased 9% due to the phaseout of non-automotive electronics.

Turning to Medical. Medical revenues decreased 7%, primarily as a result of lower demand in the U.S. and Asia, as well as the large one-time order in the prior-year period in Europe that Phil mentioned earlier. Moving to adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $42.4 million, up from $24.8 million in the prior-year period and $26.1 million in the prior-year pro forma. The adjusted EBITDA rate in the second quarter was 11.4%, and this compares to 8.2% in the year-ago period on a comparable pro forma basis. The 320 basis points year-over-year improvement was driven by fixed cost leverage on higher sales volume, inflationary customer price adjustments, productivity at the factories and lower freight costs. These were partially offset by material and wage inflation and the negative impact of foreign exchange, primarily due to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar compared to the Chinese RMB and the Korean won.

It is worth noting that excluding the impact of the Alfmeier acquisition, legacy Gentherm adjusted EBITDA margin rate rose to 13% over the 9.5% recorded in the prior-year quarter on a comparable basis, corresponding to a 350 basis point improvement year-over-year. Operating expenses were $83.7 million in the quarter compared to $51.6 million in the prior-year period. If we adjust for acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, as well as non-cash stock compensation expenses and the non-cash goodwill impairment in both periods, operating expenses were $58.6 million, up from $44.1 million in the second quarter of last year. The year-over-year increase of approximately $40 million was primarily driven by the additional expenses from the acquired businesses, as well as higher compensation expenses and lower reimbursement of R&D costs on an organic basis.

It is worth noting that adjusted operating expense as a percentage of revenue improved 100 basis points year-over-year. Now during the second quarter, Medical did not perform in line with the forecasted results, driven primarily by its lower-than-anticipated revenue growth, both in the core business and in Dacheng. As a result, an indicator of impairment was identified and an interim quantitative assessment was performed. And the results of this assessment indicated that the carrying value of the reporting unit exceeded the fair value. As we outlined in the press release earlier this morning, we recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge in our Medical business of $19.5 million or $0.52 per share after-tax, to align the reporting unit's book value with its fair value.

Excluding the impact of this non-cash goodwill impairment charge, our adjusted effective tax rate in the quarter was approximately 32%, in line with the prior quarter. And finally, adjusted diluted earnings per share in the quarter was $0.58 per share compared to $0.25 per share in the second quarter of last year. Now, moving to the balance sheet on Slide 8. Our cash position at the end of the quarter was approximately $169 million. During the quarter, we reduced our net debt to $49 million from $68 million at the end of March, primarily due to strong cash generation from operating activities. As a result, our net leverage ratio was 0.3 at the end of the second quarter, down from 0.5 at the end of March and well below our target of 1.5x. Based on the trailing 12-month consolidated adjusted EBITDA ended June 30, we had approximately $283 million of remaining availability on our line of credit.

And the total available liquidity as of June 30 was $451 million, up from $433 million at the end of March. Now, let me turn to Slide 9 for our 2023 guidance. As we did in the last earnings call, for comparison purposes, we included the actual results as reported for 2022 as well as the pro forma 2022 values if we had incorporated the results of Alfmeier since the beginning of the year. We are maintaining our 2023 guidance as discussed in the prior earnings call. For 2023, we are expecting revenue to be in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion, assuming FX remains at the current levels and light vehicle production in our relevant market grows at a mid-single-digit rate in 2023 versus 2022. The midpoint of our guidance implies a growth rate of 11% on a pro forma basis, and we continue to expect adjusted EBITDA margin rate to be in the range of 11.5% to 13.5% for 2023.

We still expect our adjusted full year effective tax rate, excluding the impact of the goodwill impairment to be in the range of 28% to 32%. And capital expenditures to be on the lower end of the guided range of $60 million to $70 million. So, with that, I will turn the call back to Phil.

Phil Eyler: Thanks, Matteo. Now, let me summarize. I'm proud of the global Gentherm team for continued strong momentum in winning awards, delivering record revenue and expanding profitability. In the second quarter, we secured a record $670 million in new Automotive business awards, bringing us to nearly $1.2 billion in the first half. Leveraging Alfmeier's industry-leading technologies and Gentherm's strong customer relationships, we have won six conquest pneumatic lumbar and massage awards since the close of the acquisition, including a breakthrough award from Stellantis in July. We're investing in two new manufacturing plants and implementing our Fit for Growth 2.0 initiatives to deliver a high-teens adjusted EBITDA margin rate by 2026.

The momentum on revenue and awards, combined with the steps we're taking to optimize our footprint and cost structure will drive Gentherm's flywheel of profitable growth. With that, I'll turn the call back to the operator to begin the Q&A session.

