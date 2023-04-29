Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 17% in that time. While that's not great, the returns over five years have been decent. The share price is up 73%, which is better than the market return of 65%.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Gentherm investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Gentherm achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 0.06% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 12% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 95.90.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Gentherm shareholders are down 12% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 0.01%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 12%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Gentherm that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

