Georg Pollert Spends CA$70k On Blue Star Gold Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Georg Pollert, the Non-Independent Director of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) recently shelled out CA$70k to buy stock, at CA$0.37 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Blue Star Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Non-Independent Director Georg Pollert was not the only time they bought Blue Star Gold shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid CA$0.37 per share in a CA$3.4m purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.32. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$9.5m for 25.23m shares. But they sold 8.98m shares for CA$3.4m. Overall, Blue Star Gold insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TSXV:BAU Insider Trading Volume December 23rd 2023

Does Blue Star Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Blue Star Gold insiders own 60% of the company, currently worth about CA$16m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Blue Star Gold Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Blue Star Gold insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Blue Star Gold (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

