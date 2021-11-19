Germany's Merkel pledges support to UNHCR, IOM for Belarus migrants

BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has pledged support to the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in their efforts in Belarus, according to a spokesperson for Merkel.

She discussed the situation of migrants in Belarus with Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, and Antonio Vitorino, Director General of the IOM, the spokesperson said.

She emphasized the important role that UNHCR and IOM play for the security and the return home of people stranded in Belarus.

