Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
1st Quarter 2022 Highlights:
The loan portfolio, excluding the Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, organically grew $407 million, or 12 percent annualized, in the current quarter.
Net income of $67.8 million for the current quarter, an increase of $17.1 million, or 34 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $50.7 million.
Non-interest expense of $130 million, decreased $3.7 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter non-interest expense of $134 million. Excluding the $6.2 million of acquisition-related expenses, non-interest expense was $124 million during the current quarter.
Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, was $190 million in the current quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, net interest income was $187 million which increased $3.2 million, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter net interest income of $184 million.
Net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.20 percent compared to 3.21 percent in the prior quarter. The core net interest margin for the current quarter of 3.07 percent, increased 3 basis points from 3.04 percent in the prior quarter.
Core deposits increased $383 million, or 7 percent annualized, during the current quarter.
The Company completed the core system conversion of the Altabank division. This conversion was the largest and most complex in the Company’s history.
Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share or 3 percent over the prior quarter regular dividend. The Company has declared 148 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.
Financial Summary
At or for the Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Operating results
Net income
$
67,795
50,709
80,802
Basic earnings per share
$
0.61
0.46
0.85
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.61
0.46
0.85
Dividends declared per share1
$
0.33
0.42
0.31
Market value per share
Closing
$
50.28
56.70
57.08
High
$
60.69
60.54
67.35
Low
$
49.61
52.62
44.55
Selected ratios and other data
Number of common stock shares outstanding
110,763,316
110,687,533
95,501,819
Average outstanding shares - basic
110,724,655
110,687,365
95,465,801
Average outstanding shares - diluted
110,800,001
110,789,632
95,546,922
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.06
%
0.78
%
1.73
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
8.97
%
6.28
%
14.12
%
Efficiency ratio
57.11
%
57.68
%
46.75
%
Dividend payout ratio2
54.10
%
91.30
%
36.47
%
Loan to deposit ratio
63.52
%
63.24
%
70.72
%
Number of full time equivalent employees
3,439
3,436
2,994
Number of locations
223
224
193
Number of ATMs
273
273
250
______________________
1 Includes a special dividend declared of $0.10 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
2 Excluding the special dividend, the dividend payout ratio was 69.57 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
KALISPELL, Mont., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $67.8 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $13.0 million, or 16 percent, from the $80.8 million of net income for the prior year first quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.61 per share, a decrease of 28 percent from the prior year first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.85. The $13.0 million decrease in first quarter earnings over the prior year first quarter was driven primarily by a $15.4 million decrease in the PPP related income, a $12.6 million decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans, an increase of $7.0 million of credit loss expense, and a $6.1 million increase in acquisition-related expenses. For the quarter, the Company experienced a $28.7 million increase, or 18 percent, in net interest income over the prior year first quarter. “The Glacier team started off the year with strong loan growth and earnings momentum,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While accelerating inflation and higher interest rates may create some economic headwinds, we remain optimistic about the year.”
Asset Summary
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Cash and cash equivalents
$
436,805
437,686
878,450
(881
)
(441,645
)
Debt securities, available-for-sale
6,535,763
9,170,849
5,853,315
(2,635,086
)
682,448
Debt securities, held-to-maturity
3,576,941
1,199,164
588,751
2,377,777
2,988,190
Total debt securities
10,112,704
10,370,013
6,442,066
(257,309
)
3,670,638
Loans receivable
Residential real estate
1,125,648
1,051,883
745,097
73,765
380,551
Commercial real estate
8,865,585
8,630,831
6,474,701
234,754
2,390,884
Other commercial
2,661,048
2,664,190
3,100,584
(3,142
)
(439,536
)
Home equity
715,963
736,288
625,369
(20,325
)
90,594
Other consumer
362,775
348,839
324,178
13,936
38,597
Loans receivable
13,731,019
13,432,031
11,269,929
298,988
2,461,090
Allowance for credit losses
(176,159
)
(172,665
)
(156,446
)
(3,494
)
(19,713
)
Loans receivable, net
13,554,860
13,259,366
11,113,483
295,494
2,441,377
Other assets
1,995,955
1,873,580
1,336,553
122,375
659,402
Total assets
$
26,100,324
25,940,645
19,770,552
159,679
6,329,772
Total debt securities of $10.113 billion at March 31, 2022 decreased $257 million, or 2 percent, during the current quarter and increased $3.671 billion, or 57 percent, from the prior year first quarter. During 2020 and 2021, the Company experienced a sizeable increase in the investment portfolio as a result of the excess liquidity from the increase in core deposits. Debt securities represented 39 percent of total assets at March 31, 2022 compared to 40 percent at December 31, 2021 and 33 percent of total assets at March 31, 2021.
During the current quarter, the Company transferred $2.247 billion of available-for-sale (“AFS”) debt securities with a $55.7 million unrealized loss to held-to-maturity (“HTM”) designation after the Company determined it had both the intent and ability to hold such securities until maturity.
The loan portfolio of $13.731 billion at March 31, 2022 increased $299 million, or 2 percent, in the current quarter and increased $2.461 billion, or 22 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, the loan portfolio increased $407 million, or 12 percent annualized, during the current quarter with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate which increased $235 million, or 11 percent annualized. Excluding the PPP loans and loans from the acquisition of Altabancorp and its Altabank subsidiary (“Alta”), the loan portfolio increased $1.486 billion, or 14 percent, from the prior year first quarter with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $988 million, or 15 percent.
Credit Quality Summary
At or for the
At or for the
At or for the
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Allowance for credit losses
Balance at beginning of period
$
172,665
158,243
158,243
Acquisitions
—
371
—
Provision for credit losses
4,344
16,380
489
Charge-offs
(2,695
)
(11,594
)
(4,246
)
Recoveries
1,845
9,265
1,960
Balance at end of period
$
176,159
172,665
156,446
Provision for credit losses
Loan portfolio
$
4,344
16,380
489
Unfunded loan commitments
2,687
6,696
(441
)
Total provision for credit losses
$
7,031
23,076
48
Other real estate owned
$
—
—
1,839
Other foreclosed assets
43
18
1,126
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
4,510
17,141
3,733
Non-accrual loans
57,923
50,532
29,887
Total non-performing assets
$
62,476
67,691
36,585
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets
0.24
%
0.26
%
0.19
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
282
%
255
%
465
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans
1.28
%
1.29
%
1.39
%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
$
16,080
50,566
44,616
Accruing troubled debt restructurings
$
33,702
34,591
41,345
Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings
$
2,501
2,627
4,702
U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets
$
5,068
4,028
2,778
Non-performing assets of $62.5 million at March 31, 2022 decreased $5.2 million, or 8 percent, over the prior quarter. Non-performing assets increased $25.9 million, or 71 percent, over the prior year first quarter primarily as a result of the Alta acquisition and two credit relationships. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at March 31, 2022 was 0.24 percent compared to 0.26 percent in the prior quarter and 0.19 percent in the prior year first quarter.
Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $16.1 million at March 31, 2022 decreased $34.5 million from the prior quarter with a large portion of the decrease primarily isolated to a single credit relationship. Early stage delinquencies decreased $28.5 million from the prior year first quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at March 31, 2022 was 0.12 percent, which was a decrease of 26 basis points from prior quarter and an 28 basis points increase from prior year first quarter.
The current quarter credit loss expense of $7.0 million included $4.3 million of credit loss from loans and $2.7 million of credit loss from unfunded loan commitments.
The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at March 31 2022 was 1.28 percent which was a 1 basis point decrease compared to the prior quarter and an 11 basis points decrease from the prior year first quarter.
Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio
(Dollars in thousands)
Provision for Credit Losses Loans
Net Charge-Offs
ACL
Accruing
Non-Performing
First quarter 2022
$
4,344
$
850
1.28
%
0.12
%
0.24
%
Fourth quarter 2021
19,301
616
1.29
%
0.38
%
0.26
%
Third quarter 2021
2,313
152
1.36
%
0.23
%
0.24
%
Second quarter 2021
(5,723
)
(725
)
1.35
%
0.11
%
0.26
%
First quarter 2021
489
2,286
1.39
%
0.40
%
0.19
%
Fourth quarter 2020
(1,528
)
4,781
1.42
%
0.20
%
0.19
%
Third quarter 2020
2,869
826
1.42
%
0.15
%
0.25
%
Second quarter 2020
13,552
1,233
1.42
%
0.22
%
0.27
%
The current quarter provision for credit loss expense for loans was $4.3 million which was a decrease of $15.0 million from the prior quarter, which was driven by the prior quarter acquisition of Alta and the requirement to fully fund an allowance for credit loses on loans post-acquisition. Current quarter provision for credit loss expense increased $3.9 million from the prior year first quarter provision for credit loss expense of $489 thousand.
Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $850 thousand compared to $616 thousand for the prior quarter and $2.3 million from the same quarter last year. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.
PPP Loans
At or for the Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
PPP interest income
$
3,348
8,660
13,523
Deferred compensation on originating PPP loans
—
—
5,213
Total PPP income impact
$
3,348
8,660
18,736
Total PPP Loans
$
60,680
168,677
975,791
Net remaining fees
1,912
5,077
28,134
The Company continued to actively work with its PPP loan customers to obtain forgiveness from the SBA during the current quarter. The Company received $108 million in PPP loan forgiveness during the current quarter. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $60.7 million of PPP loans remaining.
In the current quarter, the Company recognized $3.3 million of interest income (including deferred fees and costs) from the PPP loans. The income recognized in the current quarter included $3.0 million acceleration of net deferred fees in interest income resulting from the SBA forgiveness of loans. Net deferred fees remaining on the balance of the PPP loans at March 31, 2022 was $1.9 million, which will be recognized into interest income over the remaining life of the loans or when the loans are forgiven in whole or in part by the SBA.
Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.
Liability Summary
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Deposits
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
7,990,003
7,779,288
6,040,440
210,715
1,949,563
NOW and DDA accounts
5,376,881
5,301,832
4,035,455
75,049
1,341,426
Savings accounts
3,287,521
3,180,046
2,206,592
107,475
1,080,929
Money market deposit accounts
4,044,655
4,014,128
2,817,708
30,527
1,226,947
Certificate accounts
995,147
1,036,077
965,986
(40,930
)
29,161
Core deposits, total
21,694,207
21,311,371
16,066,181
382,836
5,628,026
Wholesale deposits
3,688
25,878
38,143
(22,190
)
(34,455
)
Deposits, total
21,697,895
21,337,249
16,104,324
360,646
5,593,571
Repurchase agreements
958,479
1,020,794
996,878
(62,315
)
(38,399
)
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
80,000
—
—
80,000
80,000
Other borrowed funds
57,258
44,094
33,452
13,164
23,806
Subordinated debentures
132,661
132,620
132,499
41
162
Other liabilities
239,838
228,266
208,014
11,572
31,824
Total liabilities
$
23,166,131
22,763,023
17,475,167
403,108
5,690,964
Core deposits of $21.694 billion increased $383 million, or 7 percent annualized, during the current quarter and non-interest bearing deposits increased $211 million, or 11 percent annualized, during the current quarter. Excluding the Alta acquisition, core deposits increased $2.354 billion, or 15 percent, from the prior year first quarter. During 2020 and 2021, the Company experienced unprecedented increases in core deposits as a result of increased customer savings and federal stimulus. During the current quarter, the Company continued to experience a slowing of the deposit growth rates. Non-interest bearing deposits were 37 percent of total core deposits at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 compared to 38 percent at March 31, 2021.
Stockholders’ Equity Summary
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Common equity
$
3,182,002
3,150,263
2,215,465
31,739
966,537
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(247,809
)
27,359
79,920
(275,168
)
(327,729
)
Total stockholders’ equity
2,934,193
3,177,622
2,295,385
(243,429
)
638,808
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
(1,034,987
)
(1,037,652
)
(567,034
)
2,665
(467,953
)
Tangible stockholders’ equity
$
1,899,206
2,139,970
1,728,351
(240,764
)
170,855
Stockholders’ equity to total assets
11.24
%
12.25
%
11.61
%
Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets
7.58
%
8.59
%
9.00
%
Book value per common share
$
26.49
28.71
24.03
(2.22
)
2.46
Tangible book value per common share
$
17.15
19.33
18.10
(2.18
)
(0.95
)
Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.899 billion at Mach 31, 2022 decreased $241 million, or 11 percent, from the prior quarter which was primarily driven by a decrease in the unrealized gain on the AFS debt securities during the current quarter which was driven by an increase in interest rates. Tangible stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2022 increased $171 million, or 10 percent, from the prior year first quarter which largely was the result of $840 million of Company common stock issued for the acquisition of Alta, despite the increase in goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with the Alta acquisition and a decrease in the unrealized gain on the AFS debt securities. Tangible book value per common share of $17.15 at the current quarter end decreased $2.18 per share, or 11 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $0.95 per share, or 5 percent, from a year ago primarily as a result of the decrease in unrealized gain on AFS debt securities.
Cash Dividends
On March 30, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share or 3 percent over the prior quarter regular dividend. The dividend was payable April 21, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 12, 2022. The dividend was the 148th consecutive dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.
Operating Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Compared to December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021
Income Summary
Three Months ended
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Net interest income
Interest income
$
190,516
192,825
161,552
(2,309
)
28,964
Interest expense
4,961
5,203
4,740
(242
)
221
Total net interest income
185,555
187,622
156,812
(2,067
)
28,743
Non-interest income
Service charges and other fees
17,111
17,576
12,792
(465
)
4,319
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
3,555
3,745
2,778
(190
)
777
Gain on sale of loans
9,015
11,431
21,624
(2,416
)
(12,609
)
Gain (loss) on sale of investments
446
(693
)
284
1,139
162
Other income
3,436
2,303
2,643
1,133
793
Total non-interest income
33,563
34,362
40,121
(799
)
(6,558
)
Total income
219,118
221,984
196,933
(2,866
)
22,185
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
3.20
%
3.21
%
3.74
%
Net Interest Income
The current quarter net interest income of $186 million decreased $2.1 million, or 1 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $28.7 million, or 18 percent, from the prior year first quarter. The current quarter interest income of $191 million decreased $2.3 million, or 1 percent, over the prior quarter and was driven by the decrease of $5.3 million in interest income from the PPP loans. The current quarter interest income increased $29.0 million over the prior year first quarter primarily due to $30.2 million of interest income from Altabank division which more than offset the $10.2 million decrease in interest income from the PPP loans.
The current quarter interest expense of $5.0 million decreased $242 thousand, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter. Interest expense increased $221 thousand, or 5 percent, over the prior year first quarter primarily the result of an increase in deposit balances. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 9 basis points in the current and prior quarters compared to 12 basis points in the prior year first quarter which was driven by the decrease in rates on deposits and borrowings.
The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.20 percent compared to 3.21 percent in the prior quarter and 3.74 in the prior year first quarter. The core net interest margin, excluding 8 basis points of discount accretion, 1 basis point from non-accrual interest and 4 basis points increase from the PPP loans, was 3.07 percent compared to 3.04 in the prior quarter and 3.56 percent in the prior year first quarter. The core net interest margin increased 3 basis points in the current quarter as a result of increased investment yields that more than offset the decrease in the core loan yields. The core net interest margin decreased 49 basis points from the prior first quarter due to the decrease in core loan yields.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $33.6 million which was a decrease of $799 thousand, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter and a decrease of $6.6 million, or 16 percent, over the same quarter last year. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $9.0 million for the current quarter decreased $2.4 million, or 21 percent, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $12.6 million, or 58 percent, from the prior year first quarter. The current quarter mortgage activity was lower than prior periods as a result reduced mortgage purchase and refinance activity after the historic highs the Company recently experienced.
Non-interest Expense Summary
Three Months ended
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Compensation and employee benefits
$
79,074
77,703
62,468
1,371
16,606
Occupancy and equipment
10,964
11,259
9,515
(295
)
1,449
Advertising and promotions
3,232
3,436
2,371
(204
)
861
Data processing
7,475
7,468
5,206
7
2,269
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
—
34
12
(34
)
(12
)
Regulatory assessments and insurance
3,055
2,657
1,879
398
1,176
Core deposit intangibles amortization
2,664
2,807
2,488
(143
)
176
Other expenses
23,844
28,683
12,646
(4,839
)
11,198
Total non-interest expense
$
130,308
134,047
96,585
(3,739
)
33,723
Total non-interest expense of $130 million for the current quarter decreased $3.7 million, or 2.8 percent, over the prior quarter which was driven by a $2.0 million decrease in acquisition-related expenses during the current quarter. Acquisition-related expenses was $6.2 million in the current quarter compared to $8.2 million in the prior quarter and $104 thousand in the prior year first quarter. “Excluding current quarter acquisition-related expense, non-interest expense was $124 million. For the quarter, the Bank divisions have been excellent in controlling non-interest expenses,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer.
Total non-interest expense increased $33.7 million, or 35 percent, over the prior year first quarter which was primarily driven by the acquisition of Alta. Excluding $17.5 million of non-interest expense from the Altabank division, $5.2 million from deferred compensation on the PPP loans in the prior year, and acquisition-related expenses, non-interest expense increased $4.9 million, or 5 percent, from the prior year first quarter. The increase includes $1.7 million from compensation and employee benefits driven by the increased number of employees, annual salary increases and $1.0 million increased expenses associated with equity investment in tax credits.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the first quarter of 2022 was $14.0 million, an increase of $4.7 million, or 51 percent, compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $5.5 million, or 28 percent, from the prior year first quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 17.1 percent compared to 15.5 percent in the prior quarter with the increase driven by higher taxable income. The effective tax rate in the current quarter of 17.1 percent compared to 19.4 percent in the prior year first quarter with the decrease in the current quarter attributable to lower taxable income.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 57.11 percent in the current quarter compared to 57.68 percent in the prior quarter and 46.75 in the prior year first quarter. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, the efficiency ratio would have been 54.33 percent in the current quarter compared to 54.09 percent in the prior quarter and 46.70 percent in the prior year first quarter. The increase in the efficiency ratio from the prior year first quarter was driven by the decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans, the decrease in income from the PPP loans and the increase in non-interest expense.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:
the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes on the credit quality of loans in the Company’s portfolio;
changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin and overall profitability;
legislative or regulatory changes, such as the those signaled by the Biden Administration, as well as increased banking and consumer protection regulation that adversely affect the Company’s business;
ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions;
costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;
the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
reduced demand for banking products and services;
the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;
the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;
the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;
consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company’s markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;
dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;
material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;
natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;
the Company’s success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and
the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.
The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Assets
Cash on hand and in banks
$
282,335
198,087
227,745
Interest bearing cash deposits
154,470
239,599
650,705
Cash and cash equivalents
436,805
437,686
878,450
Debt securities, available-for-sale
6,535,763
9,170,849
5,853,315
Debt securities, held-to-maturity
3,576,941
1,199,164
588,751
Total debt securities
10,112,704
10,370,013
6,442,066
Loans held for sale, at fair value
51,284
60,797
118,731
Loans receivable
13,731,019
13,432,031
11,269,929
Allowance for credit losses
(176,159
)
(172,665
)
(156,446
)
Loans receivable, net
13,554,860
13,259,366
11,113,483
Premises and equipment, net
373,123
372,597
322,354
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
43
18
2,965
Accrued interest receivable
81,467
76,673
79,331
Deferred tax asset
120,025
27,693
—
Core deposit intangible, net
49,594
52,259
53,021
Goodwill
985,393
985,393
514,013
Non-marketable equity securities
13,217
10,020
10,022
Bank-owned life insurance
167,298
167,671
122,843
Other assets
154,511
120,459
113,273
Total assets
$
26,100,324
25,940,645
19,770,552
Liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
7,990,003
7,779,288
6,040,440
Interest bearing deposits
13,707,892
13,557,961
10,063,884
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
958,479
1,020,794
996,878
FHLB advances
80,000
—
—
Other borrowed funds
57,258
44,094
33,452
Subordinated debentures
132,661
132,620
132,499
Accrued interest payable
2,284
2,409
2,590
Deferred tax liability
—
—
3,116
Other liabilities
237,554
225,857
202,308
Total liabilities
23,166,131
22,763,023
17,475,167
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities
Stockholders’ Equity
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 117,187,500 shares authorized
1,108
1,107
955
Paid-in capital
2,339,405
2,338,814
1,495,438
Retained earnings - substantially restricted
841,489
810,342
719,072
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(247,809
)
27,359
79,920
Total stockholders’ equity
2,934,193
3,177,622
2,295,385
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
26,100,324
25,940,645
19,770,552
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Interest Income
Debt securities
$
38,654
35,711
27,306
Residential real estate loans
15,515
13,728
10,146
Commercial loans
124,556
131,158
113,541
Consumer and other loans
11,791
12,228
10,559
Total interest income
190,516
192,825
161,552
Interest Expense
Deposits
3,464
3,708
3,014
Securities sold under agreements to
393
467
689
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
12
—
—
Other borrowed funds
220
184
174
Subordinated debentures
872
844
863
Total interest expense
4,961
5,203
4,740
Net Interest Income
185,555
187,622
156,812
Provision for credit losses
7,031
27,956
48
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
178,524
159,666
156,764
Non-Interest Income
Service charges and other fees
17,111
17,576
12,792
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
3,555
3,745
2,778
Gain on sale of loans
9,015
11,431
21,624
Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities
446
(693
)
284
Other income
3,436
2,303
2,643
Total non-interest income
33,563
34,362
40,121
Non-Interest Expense
Compensation and employee benefits
79,074
77,703
62,468
Occupancy and equipment
10,964
11,259
9,515
Advertising and promotions
3,232
3,436
2,371
Data processing
7,475
7,468
5,206
Other real estate owned and foreclosed
—
34
12
Regulatory assessments and insurance
3,055
2,657
1,879
Core deposit intangibles amortization
2,664
2,807
2,488
Other expenses
23,844
28,683
12,646
Total non-interest expense
130,308
134,047
96,585
Income Before Income Taxes
81,779
59,981
100,300
Federal and state income tax expense
13,984
9,272
19,498
Net Income
$
67,795
50,709
80,802
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
Three Months ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest &
Average
Average
Interest &
Average
Assets
Residential real estate loans
$
1,140,224
$
15,515
5.44
%
$
1,104,232
$
13,728
4.97
%
Commercial loans 1
11,318,767
125,919
4.51
%
11,184,129
132,561
4.70
%
Consumer and other loans
1,075,102
11,791
4.45
%
1,082,341
12,228
4.48
%
Total loans 2
13,534,093
153,225
4.59
%
13,370,702
158,517
4.70
%
Tax-exempt debt securities 3
1,723,125
15,664
3.64
%
1,693,761
15,552
3.67
%
Taxable debt securities 4
8,883,211
26,465
1.19
%
8,709,938
23,555
1.08
%
Total earning assets
24,140,429
195,354
3.28
%
23,774,401
197,624
3.30
%
Goodwill and intangibles
1,036,315
1,031,002
Non-earning assets
756,422
950,923
Total assets
$
25,933,166
$
25,756,326
Liabilities