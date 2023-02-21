U.S. markets closed

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Gladstone Commercial Corporation
·1 min read
Gladstone Commercial Corporation

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Commercial Corporation's Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Earnings Call & Webcast

When:

Thursday, February 23, 2023 @ 8:30 a.m. ET

Website:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=m2zaILEm

How:

By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above

By phone -- Please call (877) 407-9045

Contact:

Gladstone Commercial Corporation, (703) 287-5893

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through March 2, 2023. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13734662.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website (www.gladstonecommercial.com).

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

For further information: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735068/Gladstone-Commercial-Corporation-Earnings-Call-and-Webcast-Information

