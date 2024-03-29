This Gladstone Commercial Insider Increased Their Holding By 132% Last Year

Viewing insider transactions for Gladstone Commercial Corporation's (NASDAQ:GOOD ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Gladstone Commercial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Financial Officer Gary Gerson for US$90k worth of shares, at about US$11.24 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$13.84. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Gary Gerson bought 8.40k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$11.34. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Gladstone Commercial insiders own about US$8.1m worth of shares (which is 1.5% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Gladstone Commercial Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Gladstone Commercial shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Gladstone Commercial stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Gladstone Commercial and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

