Glatfelter to Showcase Newest Product Offerings at INDEX™23

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, will be exhibiting at INDEX™23, the world's leading nonwovens exhibition, from April 18-21, 2023, in Geneva, Switzerland. Attendees of the show are invited to stop by Booth 2127 to learn more about Glatfelter and their newest product offerings, including the GlatPure™ portfolio, Sontara® Silk, Sontara EC® Green, and Home Compostable Airlaid Material.

“As a proud manufacturer of high-quality nonwoven materials, we are excited to showcase our innovative and sustainable specialty solutions designed to enhance consumers’ everyday life,” said Thomas Fahnemann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Glatfelter. “During this year’s event, we look forward to connecting with our industry partners to share our ongoing commitment to sustainability and to grow our brand awareness around Glatfelter’s full line of nonwoven products.”

GlatPure™ Portfolio

This portfolio provides a range of bio-based and absorbent hygiene components derived from renewable materials. This new generation of absorbent hygiene components consists of a fully functional topsheet, acquisition distribution layer, absorbent core, and backsheet. GlatPure™ materials are made with 100% plant-based and renewable fibers and can be functionalized by organic binders, resulting in the ability to be biodegradable.

Sontara® Silk

This product is a facial mask that perfectly fits facial contours, is luxurious on the skin and has minimal impact on the environment. When infused with lotion, the mask has enhanced elasticity, conforms closely to the skin, and has excellent adhesion. Sontara® Silk has superior translucency and ensures an even penetration of active ingredients on the skin. Sontara® Silk fabric is manufactured with premium fibers derived from natural raw materials that allow the product to be biodegradable and compostable.

Sontara EC® Green

Sontara EC® Green is the latest addition to the Sontara EC® product line of effective and superior cleaning products, adding a more sustainable option to the proven performance, reliability, and quality of our Sontara EC® portfolio. Sontara EC® Green is a unique, high-performance, 100% cellulosic wipe, made from proprietary Sontara® technology. The product’s ultra-pure production process creates a 100% bio-based and compostable wipe without any binders or chemicals.

Home Compostable Airlaid Material

Glatfelter and Organoclick, the inventor and supplier of the bio-based and home compostable binder OC-BioBinder™, have collaborated in the development of an airlaid material that is 100% bio-based, biodegradable and certified as home compostable. By optimizing the use of renewable raw materials and adjusting the airlaid composition, Glatfelter has been able to create soft, but strong, organic-based tabletop products. These advantages and features allow the product to degrade in consumers’ composts or offer the opportunity to the food service industry to dispose of the napkins together with other organic waste. This material can be used for many other applications as well.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. The Company’s high-quality, technology-driven, innovative, and customizable nonwovens solutions can be found in products that are Enhancing Everyday Life®. These include personal care and hygiene products, food and beverage filtration, critical cleaning products, medical and personal protection, packaging products, as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s 2022 revenue was $1.5 billion with approximately 3,250 employees worldwide. Glatfelter’s operations utilize a variety of manufacturing technologies including airlaid, wetlaid and spunlace with sixteen manufacturing sites located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines. The Company has sales offices in all major geographies serving customers under the Glatfelter and Sontara® brands. Additional information about the Company may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

