Glaukos Corporation, a company specializing in the development and commercialization of surgical and pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases, has reported an insider transaction. Joseph Gilliam, the President & COO of Glaukos Corp (GKOS), sold 4,890 shares of the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 74,799 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Glaukos Corp Insider Sells Company Shares

On the date of the sale, shares of Glaukos Corp were trading at $89.17, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.431 billion. The transaction has contributed to the ongoing discussion about the stock's valuation in the market.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Glaukos Corp has a GF Value of $57.88. With the stock trading at $89.17, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.54, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. The recent sell-off by the insider at Glaukos Corp may attract attention from the market, especially considering the stock's current valuation relative to the GF Value.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

