Glaukos Corp President & COO Joseph Gilliam Sells 25,000 Shares

Joseph Gilliam, President & COO of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS), executed a sale of 25,000 shares in the company on December 21, 2023, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $84.8 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,120,000.

Glaukos Corp is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. The company's products are designed to reduce intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients and improve their quality of life.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 69,799 shares of Glaukos Corp and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Glaukos Corp shows a trend of insider sales, with 19 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Glaukos Corp were trading at $84.8, giving the company a market capitalization of $4,018,157,000.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.47, with a GuruFocus Value of $57.51, indicating that Glaukos Corp is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, taking into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the selling and buying activities of insiders over time, further illustrating the absence of insider purchases and the prevalence of insider sales in the past year.

The GF Value image above shows the relationship between the current stock price and the GF Value, highlighting the stock's significant overvaluation status.

