U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,178.07
    +58.86 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,971.55
    -121.41 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,169.71
    +353.39 (+2.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.50
    +39.69 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.98
    -0.43 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.30
    -4.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.27 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0942
    -0.0052 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3530
    -0.0440 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2294
    -0.0078 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2580
    -0.6670 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,863.44
    +852.76 (+3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.94
    -0.37 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,802.03
    +40.92 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Global Advanced Combat Helmets Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·21 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Combat Helmets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344753/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Advanced Combat Helmets Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Advanced Combat Helmets estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Ballistic Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Thermoplastic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $722.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR

The Advanced Combat Helmets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$722.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$658.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- 3M Company
- ArmorSource LLC
- ArmorWorks Enterprises, LLC
- BAE Systems PLC
- Eagle Industries
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
- Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.
- Survitec Group Limited


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344753/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Advanced Combat Helmet - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Advanced Combat Helmet (ACH) Market - Prelude
North America Leads Global ACH Market
Defense Sector Dominates ACH Market

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Focus of Defense Sector on Soldier Safety Favors
Market Growth
Sustained Increase in Defense Spending: Opportunity for ACH Market
Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years
2000 through 2017
Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for
2018
Persistent Threats due to Cross-Border Disputes and Counter
Terrorism Measures Drive Military Agencies to Procure Advanced
Armor
Safety Helmets: A Requirement for Insurgencies
New Polymeric Materials for Future Combat Helmets
High Cost: A Major Impediment to Adoption of Advanced Combat
Helmets
Technology Advancements in ACH Bode Well for the Market
ACH Gen II Combat Helmet: U.S. Army’s Move towards Advanced
Armored Protection
NSRDEC Develops Lighter and Stronger Combat Helmet for Soldiers
Product Overview
Combat Helmet - An Introduction
Evolution of Combat Helmets: A Glance through History
Advanced Combat Helmet: Definition
Enhanced Combat Helmet: A Variant of Advanced Combat Helmet
Recent Industry Activity
3M Launches New Combat Helmet
Revision Military Wins U.S. Army Contract for Advanced Combat
Helmet Generation II
Gentex Wins Contract from U.S. Marine Corps for Enhanced Combat
Helmets

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Military & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Homeland Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Homeland Security by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Advanced Combat Helmets Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Combat Helmets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Advanced Combat Helmets by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat Helmets
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballistic Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Ballistic Fiber by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Ballistic Fiber by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Thermoplastic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Metal by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Advanced Combat Helmets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Combat Helmets by End-Use - Military & Defense and
Homeland Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for Advanced Combat Helmets by
End-Use - Military & Defense and Homeland Security Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat Helmets
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Combat Helmets by Material - Ballistic Fiber,
Thermoplastic and Metal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Advanced Combat Helmets by
Material - Ballistic Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat Helmets
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ballistic
Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Combat Helmets by End-Use - Military & Defense and
Homeland Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Advanced Combat Helmets by
End-Use - Military & Defense and Homeland Security Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat
Helmets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Combat Helmets by Material - Ballistic Fiber,
Thermoplastic and Metal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Advanced Combat Helmets by
Material - Ballistic Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat
Helmets by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ballistic Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Advanced Combat Helmets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Combat Helmets by End-Use - Military & Defense and
Homeland Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Advanced Combat Helmets by
End-Use - Military & Defense and Homeland Security Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat Helmets
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Combat Helmets by Material - Ballistic Fiber,
Thermoplastic and Metal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Advanced Combat Helmets by
Material - Ballistic Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat Helmets
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ballistic
Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Advanced Combat Helmets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Combat Helmets by End-Use - Military & Defense and
Homeland Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: China Historic Review for Advanced Combat Helmets by
End-Use - Military & Defense and Homeland Security Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat Helmets
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Combat Helmets by Material - Ballistic Fiber,
Thermoplastic and Metal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: China Historic Review for Advanced Combat Helmets by
Material - Ballistic Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat Helmets
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ballistic
Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Advanced Combat Helmets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Combat Helmets by End-Use - Military & Defense and
Homeland Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Combat Helmets by
End-Use - Military & Defense and Homeland Security Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat
Helmets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Combat Helmets by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Combat Helmets by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat
Helmets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Combat Helmets by Material - Ballistic Fiber,
Thermoplastic and Metal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Combat Helmets by
Material - Ballistic Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat
Helmets by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ballistic Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Advanced Combat Helmets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Combat Helmets by End-Use - Military & Defense and
Homeland Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: France Historic Review for Advanced Combat Helmets by
End-Use - Military & Defense and Homeland Security Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat
Helmets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Combat Helmets by Material - Ballistic Fiber,
Thermoplastic and Metal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: France Historic Review for Advanced Combat Helmets by
Material - Ballistic Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat
Helmets by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ballistic Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Advanced Combat Helmets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Combat Helmets by End-Use - Military & Defense and
Homeland Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Advanced Combat Helmets
by End-Use - Military & Defense and Homeland Security Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat
Helmets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Combat Helmets by Material - Ballistic Fiber,
Thermoplastic and Metal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Advanced Combat Helmets
by Material - Ballistic Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat
Helmets by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ballistic Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Combat Helmets by End-Use - Military & Defense and
Homeland Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Advanced Combat Helmets by
End-Use - Military & Defense and Homeland Security Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat Helmets
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Combat Helmets by Material - Ballistic Fiber,
Thermoplastic and Metal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Advanced Combat Helmets by
Material - Ballistic Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat Helmets
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ballistic
Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Advanced Combat Helmets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Combat Helmets by End-Use - Military & Defense and
Homeland Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: UK Historic Review for Advanced Combat Helmets by
End-Use - Military & Defense and Homeland Security Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat Helmets by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Combat Helmets by Material - Ballistic Fiber,
Thermoplastic and Metal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK Historic Review for Advanced Combat Helmets by
Material - Ballistic Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat Helmets by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ballistic
Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Combat Helmets by End-Use - Military & Defense and
Homeland Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Advanced Combat
Helmets by End-Use - Military & Defense and Homeland Security
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Advanced
Combat Helmets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Military & Defense and Homeland Security for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Combat Helmets by Material - Ballistic Fiber,
Thermoplastic and Metal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Advanced Combat
Helmets by Material - Ballistic Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Advanced
Combat Helmets by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Ballistic Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Advanced Combat Helmets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Combat Helmets by End-Use - Military & Defense and
Homeland Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Advanced Combat
Helmets by End-Use - Military & Defense and Homeland Security
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat
Helmets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Combat Helmets by Material - Ballistic Fiber,
Thermoplastic and Metal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Advanced Combat
Helmets by Material - Ballistic Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat
Helmets by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ballistic Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

REST OF WORLD
Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Combat Helmets by End-Use - Military & Defense and
Homeland Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of World Historic Review for Advanced Combat
Helmets by End-Use - Military & Defense and Homeland Security
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat
Helmets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Combat Helmets by Material - Ballistic Fiber,
Thermoplastic and Metal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Advanced Combat
Helmets by Material - Ballistic Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Combat
Helmets by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ballistic Fiber, Thermoplastic and Metal for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344753/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian announces plans to layoff 840 workers amid EV price wars

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian explains Rivian's recent round of layoffs amid pressures to ramp up its EV production targets.

  • Better Buy: Wells Fargo or Citigroup?

    The two megabanks that lagged competitors over the course of the bull market run of the past decade, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and Citigroup (NYSE: C), are outperforming thus far in 2023. Wells Fargo's stock price is up about 13.8% year to date, while Citigroup was up about 14.2%. Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest bank in the U.S. with about $1.9 trillion in total assets under management, has been dogged by regulatory problems over the past several years.

  • Denver's SOBRsafe expands into oil and gas industry with first national customer

    The Denver-based alcohol detection company SOBR Safe Inc.(Nasdaq: SOBR) signed its first nationwide deal this week, which will take its touch-based technology to 17 worksites in 11 states. The company first started using SOBRsafe's technology at a site in Colorado in November, and then introduced it at a facility in Texas in December. TerraTech will roll out the alcohol detection devices to its other locations by April.

  • Oil extends slide after drop to 3-week low

    Oil futures drifted lower early Thursday after the U.S. benchmark ended the previous session at a roughly three-week low following data that showed a continued build in crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery (CL) (CL00) (CLH23) fell 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $76.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after ending Wednesday at its lowest since Jan. 10. April Brent crude (BRN00) (BRNJ23) the global benchmark, fell 43 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.41 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks Worth Owning Now

    There are several high-quality, low-risk opportunities in the sector that still offer compellingly high dividend yields.

  • Ryanair boss says Europe entering 'inevitable' airline consolidation period

    Europe was entering an "inevitable" post-pandemic period of airline consolidation as legacy flag-carriers struggle to navigate through a competitive landscape, the chief executive of low-cost carrier Ryanair said on Wednesday. "We are definitely, post-COVID, entering a four or five-year period of consolidation," Ryanair's Michael O'Leary told Reuters on the sidelines of a news briefing in Portugal's capital Lisbon. Many of Europe's legacy airlines are finding it tough to effectively compete with budget carriers, hampered by weak balance sheets that could be made more robust by merging with rivals, analysts have said.

  • 1 Under-the-Radar EV Stock to Buy in 2023

    Lithium is the most popular metal associated with EV stocks, but that doesn't make it the best investment choice.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • The U.S. Plans New China Export Controls With Japan and the Netherlands. Bad News for ASML Investors?

    These two semiconductor investors are back to discuss some headwinds ASML might experience with new export controls.

  • Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Welcome to the Corning Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. . It is my pleasure to introduce to you, Ann Nicholson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ann Nicholson : Thank you, Crystal, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to Corning’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings […]

  • Airbus Revives Order From Qatar Airways Following Paint-Dispute Settlement

    Airbus agreed to revive orders for close to 75 aircraft from Qatar Airways after reaching a settlement with the Middle East airline over a dispute about chipping paint on its A350 wide-body models.

  • Oil dives $3 after U.S. EIA reports big builds in U.S. crude, fuel stocks

    (Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Wednesday after sliding more than $3 a barrel in the session after U.S. government data showed big builds in crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories and OPEC and its allies stuck to their output policy. Brent crude futures settled down $2.62, or 3.1%, at $82.84 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures fell $2.46, or 3.1% to settle at $76.41. U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories rose last week to their highest levels since June 2021, the Energy Information Administration said, as demand remained weak.

  • Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

    1. Amazon: Is the cloud actually underestimated? E-commerce pioneer Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) operates in many countries worldwide and has a 37.8% market share in its home U.S. market. With the global e-commerce industry projected to grow at a steady rate for the rest of this decade, Amazon has a clear opportunity to grow its revenue for many years if it can retain this market share lead.

  • India central bank asks local banks for details of Adani exposure - sources

    India's central bank has asked local banks for details of their exposure to the Adani group of companies, government and banking sources said on Thursday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Shares in Adani group of companies plunged on Thursday after the conglomerate, led by tycoon Gautam Adani, shelved a $2.5 billion share sale amid a turbulent market, citing the need to insulate investors from potential losses.

  • White House blasts Exxon over historical $56 billion annual profit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Tuesday expressed outrage on Tuesday at Exxon Mobil Corp's record net profit in 2022 of $56 billion, a historical high not just for the company but for the entire Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to break their own annual records due to high prices and soaring demand, pushing their combined take to near $200 billion. The scale has brought renewed criticism of the oil industry and sparked calls for more countries to levy windfall profit taxes on the companies.

  • What Do C.H. Robinson's Charts Say About the Economy?

    This evening C.H. Robinson Worldwide is scheduled to tell shareholders and fundamental analysts how their latest quarter was. Let's check and see if the charts of the freight transportation firm are in gear for a rally or a pullback. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline from August with some recent improvement in January.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock, Fueled By 'Favorable Market,' Sees Record 2022 Profits, White House Responds

    Exxon Mobil posted mixed fourth-quarter financial results Tuesday, beating earnings estimates but missing on revenue views. Exxon Mobil stock edged lower Wednesday. This drove Exxon Mobil and Chevronand other energy stocks to the head of the stock market, with the companies posting record profits.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights McDonald's, Yum! Brands and Darden Restaurants

    McDonald's, Yum! Brands and Darden Restaurants have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • 4 Reasons Why Aerospace & Defense ETFs May Gain Further

    Aerospace & Defense ETFs outperformed the market last year and may continue its winning momentum this year too.

  • Japan utilities boost efforts to cut coal import costs, improve energy security

    Japanese power utilities are stepping up efforts to cut thermal coal import costs by switching to lower quality grades and widening import sources, company officials said, as Tokyo looks to fight inflation and boost energy security. The measures include burning more of cheaper low-to-mid-grade coal and seeking new suppliers in Africa and South America, they said, as the world's No. 3 coal importer has sharply reduced imports from Russia, sanctioned for its invasion of Ukraine.