The Global Air Starter Market is expected to grow by $63.4 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period

Global Air Starter Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the air starter market and it is poised to grow by $63. 4 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4. 71% during the forecast period.

Our report on the air starter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in oil and gas E&P activities, increasing investments in the power industry, and technological advancement with respect to air starter design.

The air starter market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The air starter market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Turbine air starter

• Vane air starter



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising investments in the shale industry as one of the prime reasons driving the air starter market growth during the next few years. Also, rising investments in the power industry and increasing focus on energy security will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the air starter market covers the following areas:

• Air starter market sizing

• Air starter market forecast

• Air starter market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading air starter market vendors that include Air Starter Components, Austart Air Starters, Dusterloh Fluidtechnik GmbH, Energotech AG, Gali, Industrial Power Units Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KH Equipment, Komarine Co., Maradyne Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Miller Air Starter Co. Inc., Power Force Technologies Pte Ltd., POWER WORKS Pty Ltd., TDI Air Starters, and The Rowland Co. Also, the air starter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

