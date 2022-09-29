U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

Global B2B Payments Market Size to Reach USD 1,618.15 Billion by 2028 | Opportunities, Obstacles, Competitive Landscape for B2B Payments Industry by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Comparative research study carry out by Vantage Market Research is database of 350 pages, titled as “B2B Payments Market” with graphs & figures spread through pages, 125+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, and simple to understand comprehensive analysis. B2B Payments Market research report is delivered with commitment depending upon the reader needs. With the defined historic year and the base year, assessments and calculations are performed in this market report. Market size and share analysis and key trend analysis are the prime accomplishing factors in this market research report. Such report helps to recognize how the market is going to perform over the forecast period by giving information about market definition, applications, segmentation and engagements. VMR team provides B2B Payments industry document with loyalty and devotion that is promising and the way in which expected.     

Vantage Market Research analyses that the B2B Payments Market revenue was valued at USD 903.50 Billion in 2021, would soar up to USD 1,618.15 Billion by 2028, is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.20% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/b2b-payments-market-1385/request-sample

List of Prominent Players in the B2B Payments Market:

  • American Express

  • Bank of America Corporation

  • Capital One

  • Mastercard

  • Pioneer Inc.

  • PayPal Holdings Inc.

  • Square Inc.

  • Stripe

  • Transfer Wise Ltd.

  • Visa Inc.

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

  • The Global B2B Payments Market was valued USD 903.50 Billion in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 1,618.15 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.20% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

  • In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

  • In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

  • The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

  • Asia Pacific captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of B2B Payments industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising Partnership among FinTech & B2B Payment Companies

Bank-FinTech collaborations have emerged as a viable, lucrative growth path for both sides of these partnerships. For traditional financial institutions (FIs), working with a would-be competitor means integrating technologies for customers without having to build solutions from scratch. For instance, U.K.-based building society Nationwide has provided USD 19.67 million to speed up 10 times for Future Technologies which is a start-up focused on improving the banking experience for end-customers. Nationwide's participation in the firm's Series B investment has given the building society a minority stake in the firm, and will enable the companies to collaborate on developing a digital business banking platform as Nationwide gears up to launch its business current account services later this year.

Purchase This Premium Report (we will dispatch report immediately) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/b2b-payments-market-1385/0

Increase in Cross Border Trading

Cross-border payments are transactions that involve transferring money between people and businesses from one country to another. They are carried out through financial institutions and the correspondent banking network (CBN) that are directly related to sending and receiving funds. The Internet and the transfer to online businesses contributed to the rapid growth of world trade over the years. Therefore, most financial institutions and payment systems have developed cross-border payments to facilitate and speed up money transactions, thus helping the market to flourish in the forecast years. The trusted and reliable banking approach came across the challenges from rising solutions, hence major key players and models are modifying the fintech world.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the B2B payment service industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Download Full Report (165 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/b2b-payments-market-1385

The Report on B2B Payments Market Highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific Holds Maximum Market Share

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of B2B Payments Market in 2021. This is attributed to increase in adoption of virtual card accounts among the commercial line businesses in the developing nations of Asia-Pacific. In addition to this, growing adoption of advance payment system among the business and growing presence of major players of the market drives the growth of the B2B payments market in this region.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 165 Pages and in-depth TOC on "B2B Payments Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Payment Type (Domestic Payments, Cross-Border Payments), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises, Small-Sized Enterprises), by Payment Mode (Traditional, Digital), by Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Metals & Mining, Energy & Utilities), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

  • Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

  • Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

  • What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

  • What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the B2B Payments Market for the base year and forecast period?                                     

This market titled “Business to Business Payments Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 903.50 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 1,618.15 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 10.20% From 2022 – 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 – 2020

Forecast Years

2022 – 2028

Segments Covered

  • Payment Type

    • Domestic Payments

    • Cross-Border Payments

  • Enterprise Size

    • Large Enterprises

    • Medium-Sized Enterprises

    • Small-Sized Enterprises

  • Payment Mode

    • Traditional

    • Digital

  • Industry Vertical

    • Manufacturing

    • IT & Telecom

    • Metals & Mining

    • Energy & Utilities

    • BFSI

    • Others

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.


Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

  • Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market: Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market is valued at USD 793.7 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 3,042.2 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 25.1% over the forecast period.

  • Web 3.0 Blockchain Market: Web 3.0 Blockchain Market is valued at USD 2.9 Billion in the year 2021 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 23.3 Billion by the year 2028.

  • Cryptocurrency Market: Cryptocurrency Market is valued at USD 1,542.9 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 2,302.5 Million by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% over the forecast period.

  • Fintech Market: Fintech Market is valued at USD 112.5 Billion in the year 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 332.5 Billion by the year 2028.

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vantagemarketresearch

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:



