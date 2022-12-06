The Global Bicycle Market is expected to grow by $22693.71 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Bicycle Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the bicycle market and it is poised to grow by $22693. 71 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6. 32% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of bicycle sports events, health, environmental, and economic benefits of cycling, and government policies and initiatives promoting bicycles.



The bicycle market is segmented as below:

By Product

• On-road and track bicycles

• Off-road bicycles

• X-road and hybrid bicycles



By End-user

• Adults

• Children



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing popularity of bicycle rental services as one of the prime reasons driving the bicycle market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in demand for titanium-based bicycles and the emergence of foldable bicycles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Bicycle market sizing

• Bicycle market forecast

• Bicycle market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bicycle market vendors that include Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Cicli Pinarello Srl, DAHON North America Inc., Kalkhoff Werke GmbH, Tube Investments of India Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Greenwit Technologies Ltd., Hero Cycles Ltd., Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Kona Bicycle Co., LOOK Cycle International, Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Samchully Co. Ltd., Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC, SCOTT Sports SA, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Storck Bicycle GmbH, Trek Bicycle Corp., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Brompton Bicycle Ltd., SB Bike, Fiido, VAAN, and Vassla AB. Also, the bicycle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

