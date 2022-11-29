The Global Connected Agriculture Market is expected to grow by $4148.92 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.61% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Connected Agriculture Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the connected agriculture market and it is poised to grow by $4148. 92 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.

61% during the forecast period. Our report on the connected agriculture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by maximizing profits in farm operations, the need to monitor the weather and climatic changes in agriculture, and the integration of IoT in farming.



The connected agriculture market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solution

• Platforms

• Services



By Application

• In-production management

• Post-production management

• Pre-production management



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies automated irrigation systems as one of the prime reasons driving the connected agriculture market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of smartphone technology in farm operations and various market strategies by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the connected agriculture market covers the following areas:

• Connected agriculture market sizing

• Connected agriculture market forecast

• Connected agriculture market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading connected agriculture market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Decisive Farming Corp., Deere and Co., Epicor Software Corp., Gamaya, International Business Machines Corp., Iteris Inc., Link Labs Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Orange SA, Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, SWIIM System Ltd., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc. Also, the connected agriculture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

