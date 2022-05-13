Global CX Investment Predictions Report 2022: Employee Engagement Elevated as a Business Priority

Company Logo

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CX Investment Predictions for 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In a customer survey of 1,210 IT and telecom decision-makers around the world and across verticals (with 58% of respondents in a senior management position), improving customer experience is ranked as the top business objective in 2022, followed closely by improving brand equity. Companies recognize that maintaining brand loyalty becomes increasingly difficult as the world accelerates towards digital channels.



For the first time in over ten years of running this survey, improving employee engagement moved from the bottom of top company objectives to number 4. It took a pandemic for companies to understand the value of employee satisfaction and retention. Unclear roles, substantial absences that created more tasks for employees who came into work, and uncertainty about job security created significant barriers to achieving corporate goals. Companies are now rethinking their corporate culture and technology investment strategies.



Social and self-service are fast-growing channels. The pandemic forced non-digitally native people to move towards these methods of communicating with companies when they could not reach agents for hours or get quick email responses. Companies are highly satisfied with the self-service channel.



The top concern for IT is dealing with security concerns. The rise in remote employees exacerbated this issue. With everyone working or learning from home, IT departments struggled to ensure sufficient bandwidth, provide access to data and applications, enable privacy, onboard and train employees, and handle problem tickets.



Analytics and CX are the top solutions in place today. With the enormous amount of data available today from many sources, it must be mined, organized, pertinent, and customized to provide customers with positive experiences.



The primary goals of this research are to:

Story continues

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on contact centers

Understand challenges organizations face today

Monitor the status of digital transformation

Assess the current and future use of contact center solutions

Evaluate factors that drive investments in contact center solutions

Gauge market and technology trends

Appraise available IT budgets

Measure perceptions by vertical industry

Discover opportunities in different regions

Vertical industries covered:

Agriculture / Food & Beverages

Banking/Finance/Insurance

Construction

Education

Energy & Utilities

Government

Healthcare

High Tech

Manufacturing

Retail & Wholesale

Transportation & Storage

Travel & Hospitality

Professional Services

Investments predicted for the following channels:

Voice

Chat with live agent

Video chat, video teller/kiosk

Self-service (ex., conversational AI, chat bots, IVR)

Social media (ex., Twitter, Facebook)

Social media messaging apps (ex., Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, WeChat)

SMS

Mobile app

Email/web form

Investments measured for the following technologies:

Virtual agents

Natural language processing

Speech recognition

Computer vision, Image recognition

Face recognition

Emotion recognition

Sentiment analytics

Robotic process automation

Investments predicted for the following applications:

Conversational AI and self-service to offload and support agents Proactive customer care

eLearning for agents

Unified communications

Performance management

Quality management

Gamification

Flexible APIs/CPaaS to integrate third-party capabilities into the customer experience

Videoconferencing

Voice of customer

Voice of employee

Customer journey analytics

Marketing analytics

Sales analytics

Social media analytics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

2. Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Objectives and Methodology

Applications

Respondent Profile

Research Methodology

3. Key Findings



4. 2022 Corporate Goals

Top Business Goals

Top Factors Preventing Companies from Meeting Corporate Objectives

What Makes Customer-Facing Employees Happy?

Top Employee Engagement Initiatives

IT/Telecom Challenges

How Companies are Measuring their Digital Transformation Success

IT Solution Usage

IT/Telecom Investment Plans

Cloud Trends and Challenges

Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Transformation Strategy

5. Customer Experience Investment Trends

Interaction Channel Investment Plans

CX Technology Investments

Integration Preferences for CX Solutions

AI Deployment Plans

Analytics Investment Plans

Top Five CX Priorities - Global, 2022

Metrics Used to Evaluate CX Success

Top Five Factors Preventing CX Organizations from Meeting Corporate Objectives

Factors Driving CX Investments - Global, 2022

Omnichannel Capabilities

Integration of Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) with CX Solutions

Security and Compliance Measures for Remote Workers

Top 3 Features in Marketing Automation Solutions

Purchase Decision Making Factors for CX Solutions

6. Contact Center Metrics

Contact Center Metric Trends

Satisfaction Levels of Self-Service and Voice Channels

Factors Preventing Companies from Meeting Corporate Objectives

7. CX Growth Opportunities

CX Growth Opportunities, Global, 2022

8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p0czws





CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



