Global CX Investment Predictions Report 2022: Employee Engagement Elevated as a Business Priority

The "CX Investment Predictions for 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In a customer survey of 1,210 IT and telecom decision-makers around the world and across verticals (with 58% of respondents in a senior management position), improving customer experience is ranked as the top business objective in 2022, followed closely by improving brand equity. Companies recognize that maintaining brand loyalty becomes increasingly difficult as the world accelerates towards digital channels.
For the first time in over ten years of running this survey, improving employee engagement moved from the bottom of top company objectives to number 4. It took a pandemic for companies to understand the value of employee satisfaction and retention. Unclear roles, substantial absences that created more tasks for employees who came into work, and uncertainty about job security created significant barriers to achieving corporate goals. Companies are now rethinking their corporate culture and technology investment strategies.
Social and self-service are fast-growing channels. The pandemic forced non-digitally native people to move towards these methods of communicating with companies when they could not reach agents for hours or get quick email responses. Companies are highly satisfied with the self-service channel.
The top concern for IT is dealing with security concerns. The rise in remote employees exacerbated this issue. With everyone working or learning from home, IT departments struggled to ensure sufficient bandwidth, provide access to data and applications, enable privacy, onboard and train employees, and handle problem tickets.
Analytics and CX are the top solutions in place today. With the enormous amount of data available today from many sources, it must be mined, organized, pertinent, and customized to provide customers with positive experiences.
The primary goals of this research are to:
Understand the impact of COVID-19 on contact centers
Understand challenges organizations face today
Monitor the status of digital transformation
Assess the current and future use of contact center solutions
Evaluate factors that drive investments in contact center solutions
Gauge market and technology trends
Appraise available IT budgets
Measure perceptions by vertical industry
Discover opportunities in different regions
Vertical industries covered:
Agriculture / Food & Beverages
Banking/Finance/Insurance
Construction
Education
Energy & Utilities
Government
Healthcare
High Tech
Manufacturing
Retail & Wholesale
Transportation & Storage
Travel & Hospitality
Professional Services
Investments predicted for the following channels:
Voice
Chat with live agent
Video chat, video teller/kiosk
Self-service (ex., conversational AI, chat bots, IVR)
Social media (ex., Twitter, Facebook)
Social media messaging apps (ex., Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, WeChat)
SMS
Mobile app
Email/web form
Investments measured for the following technologies:
Virtual agents
Natural language processing
Speech recognition
Computer vision, Image recognition
Face recognition
Emotion recognition
Sentiment analytics
Robotic process automation
Investments predicted for the following applications:
Conversational AI and self-service to offload and support agents Proactive customer care
eLearning for agents
Unified communications
Performance management
Quality management
Gamification
Flexible APIs/CPaaS to integrate third-party capabilities into the customer experience
Videoconferencing
Voice of customer
Voice of employee
Customer journey analytics
Marketing analytics
Sales analytics
Social media analytics
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
2. Research Objectives and Methodology
Research Objectives and Methodology
Applications
Respondent Profile
Research Methodology
3. Key Findings
4. 2022 Corporate Goals
Top Business Goals
Top Factors Preventing Companies from Meeting Corporate Objectives
What Makes Customer-Facing Employees Happy?
Top Employee Engagement Initiatives
IT/Telecom Challenges
How Companies are Measuring their Digital Transformation Success
IT Solution Usage
IT/Telecom Investment Plans
Cloud Trends and Challenges
Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Transformation Strategy
5. Customer Experience Investment Trends
Interaction Channel Investment Plans
CX Technology Investments
Integration Preferences for CX Solutions
AI Deployment Plans
Analytics Investment Plans
Top Five CX Priorities - Global, 2022
Metrics Used to Evaluate CX Success
Top Five Factors Preventing CX Organizations from Meeting Corporate Objectives
Factors Driving CX Investments - Global, 2022
Omnichannel Capabilities
Integration of Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) with CX Solutions
Security and Compliance Measures for Remote Workers
Top 3 Features in Marketing Automation Solutions
Purchase Decision Making Factors for CX Solutions
6. Contact Center Metrics
Contact Center Metric Trends
Satisfaction Levels of Self-Service and Voice Channels
Factors Preventing Companies from Meeting Corporate Objectives
7. CX Growth Opportunities
CX Growth Opportunities, Global, 2022
8. Appendix
