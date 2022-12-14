U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

Global Decorative Coatings Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Global Decorative Coatings Market

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decorative Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global decorative coatings market size reached US$ 64.33 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 84.31 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.61% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Decorative coatings are used on the interior and exterior surfaces of different structures to enhance their aesthetics and protect them against moisture, ultraviolet (UV) radiations, corrosion, blistering, chalking, fading, and peeling.

They have anti-slip, anti-graffiti, anti-microbial, urine repellant, and scratch and fire-resistant properties. Besides this, as they offer bright colors to metal and plastic substrates and assist in light absorption and insulation, decorative coatings are utilized in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors around the world.

Decorative Coatings Market Trends:

Rapid infrastructural development across the globe represents one of the key factors stimulating the growth of the market. Moreover, leading players operating in the industry are focusing on product innovations to offer a better customer experience. They are also engaging in partnerships and collaborations to increase their brand presence.

Apart from this, decorative coatings find extensive applications in mobile phones, computers, cameras, watches, door handles, eyewear, furniture, automotive parts, and bathroom equipment. They are also utilized in transparent glass-ceramic cookers and packaging materials that are employed in the food and beverage (F&B) industry.

In addition, water-based decorative coating additives aid in color tinting or enhancing the luster of textiles with fabric dyes and preventing oxidation of metal substrates using rust inhibitors.

Moreover, there is a considerable rise in the number of people using adornment made from plastics or paper machetes on account of the increasing costs of gold and other precious metals. This, along with the rising demand for eco-friendly decorative coatings, is driving the market. Furthermore, increasing renovations and refurbishments of homes and offices, coupled with the increasing trend of do-it-yourself (DIY) among individuals, are impelling the growth of the market.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

147

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$64.33 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$84.31 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.6%

Regions Covered

Global

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema S.A, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Limited, Clariant AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc. and The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global decorative coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global decorative coatings market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the resin type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the coating type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global decorative coatings market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Decorative Coatings Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 Waterborne Coatings
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Solvent-borne Coatings
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Powder Coatings
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Product
7.1 Primer
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Enamel
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Emulsions
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Resin Type
8.1 Acrylic
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Polyurethane
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Alkyd
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Vinyl
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Epoxy
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Coating Type
9.1 Interior
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Exterior
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Residential
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Commercial
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Arkema S.A
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.4 Asian Paints Limited
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 BASF SE
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Berger Paints India Limited
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Clariant AG
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.9 Eastman Chemical Company
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 KCC Corporation
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.12 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials
16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.13 PPG Industries Inc.
16.3.13.1 Company Overview
16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13.3 Financials
16.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.14 RPM International Inc.
16.3.14.1 Company Overview
16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.14.3 Financials
16.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.15 The Sherwin-Williams Company
16.3.15.1 Company Overview
16.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.15.3 Financials
16.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52j64i

