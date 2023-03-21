U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

Global Disinfection Cap Market Report 2023: Growing Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections and Rising Hospital Admissions Fuels Sector

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Disinfection Cap Market (2023-2028) by Distributors, End-user, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Disinfection Cap Market is estimated to be USD 385.39 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 529.9 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.57%.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections and Rising Hospital Admissions

  • Need for Safety among Individuals in the Medical and Healthcare Industry

Restraints

  • High-Risk for Hematology Oncology Patients

Opportunities

  • Rising Consumer Awareness About Hygiene Coupled with Government Initiatives

  • Increasing Number of Clinics and Surgical Procedures

Challenges

  • Recycling Issues

Market Segmentations

The Global Disinfection Cap Market is segmented based on Distributors, End-user, and Geography.

  • By Distributors, the market is classified into Non-retail and Retail.

  • By End-user, the market is classified into Clinics and Hospitals

  • By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Disinfection Cap Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Disinfection Cap Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Disinfection Cap Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 Global Disinfection Cap Market, By Distributors

7 Global Disinfection Cap Market, By End-user

8 Americas' Global Disinfection Cap Market

9 Europe's Global Disinfection Cap Market

10 Middle East and Africa's Global Disinfection Cap Market

11 APAC's Global Disinfection Cap Market

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Company

  • Acclima, Inc.

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • B. Braun Melsungen Ag

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Bernas Medical

  • Bio- Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Biocrates Life Sciences Ag

  • Excelsior Medical, LLC

  • Henry Schein, Inc.

  • ICU Medical, Inc.

  • JCM MED

  • Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • WestCon Medical Industries, Inc.

  • Zhejiang Runqiang Medical Instruments Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qm7621

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


