Global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market Predicted to Garner a Revenue of $5,922.2 Million at a CAGR of 17.7% during the Forecast Period, 2021 to 2028 - Exclusive [165 Pages] Report by Research Dive

Research Dive
·4 min read

Global electric bus charging infrastructure market is expected to experience a significant growth during the forecast period, 2021-2028. Off-board sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Depot sub-segment is predicted to be the most profitable. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most dominating.

New York, USA, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global electric bus charging infrastructure market is anticipated to register a revenue of $5,922.2 million at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period, increasing from $1,684.4 million in 2020. The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market from growth factors, challenges, restraints, and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Download FREE Sample Report of the Global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/8421

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Rising pollution levels, operational cost reduction, and high reliance on public transportation are the primary factors behind the transition from traditional to electric bus services. In addition, battery pack used in electric buses is quite low in price. This factor is also contributing to the extensive adoption of electric vehicles. Moreover, another attributor behind the growth of e-bus charging infrastructure is expected to be the 5G rollouts and innovative approach of Battery-as-a-Service.

Restraint: This installation cost of electric bus charging infrastructure is quite higher than the traditional chargers, which is expected to restrain the growth of the market during the upcoming years.

Check out How COVID-19 impacts the Global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/8421

Opportunity: Government initiatives and plans related to creating a sustainable electric bus charging infrastructure are going to create many opportunities for the market in upcoming years.

Key Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different categories based on charging type, platform, and regional analysis.

Charging Type: Off Board Sub-Segment Expected to be the Most Lucrative

The off board sub-segment is expected to dominate the market by garnering a revenue of $3,374.1 million at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period. Off-board direct current (DC) charger's power subsystem transfers greater kilowatts of power than alternating current (AC) chargers, which creates the demand of a more cultured battery management system (BMS) on the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). It also helps in increasing the overall efficiency of the vehicle by reducing a large amount of weight from the PHEV.

Access Varied Market Reports Bearing Extensive Analysis of the Market Situation, Updated With The Impact of COVID-19: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights

Platform: Depot Sub-Segment Expected to be the Most Profitable

The depot sub-segment is estimated to raise a revenue of $3,067.0 million by the end of 2028. The main reason behind this growth is the requirement of depot chargers for bus fleets that are placed at depots.

Region: Asia-Pacific Expected to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific regional market is expected to garner a revenue of $2,807.1 million during the analysis period. This is mainly because this region contributes over 70% to the technologically advanced electric buses worldwide for the nations like Japan, China, India, South Korea, and other Asian countries.

Check out all Automotive and Transportation Industry Reports: https://www.researchdive.com/automotive-and-transportation

Key Market Players and Strategies

• ABB Ltd.
• Alstom SA
• BYD Auto Co. Ltd
• ChargePoint Inc.
• Efacec
• Furrer + Frey AG
• Heliox
• Liikennevirta Oy
• Nuvve Corporation
• Proterra

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

In February 2021, ChargePoint, Inc., a leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging network, and Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, completed a publicly merchandised special purpose acquisition. The strategic focus behind this merger is the energy value chain.

Impact Analysis of Covid-19 on the Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the global electric bus charging infrastructure market in a negative way.

The main reason behind this downfall is the supply chain restrictions and non-availability of the essential components for manufacturing of batteries including lithium ion (Li-ion) batteries and power electronics of charging infrastructure. Moreover, because of the lockdown, public transportation has been stopped resulting in dropping demand of charging infrastructure.

However, the key players of the market are focusing on developing the industry by implementing latest technologies, such as 5G, to provide cutting-edge experience to the end-users once the pandemic is over and restrictions are lifted.

Further, the report outlines and presents several aspects of these key players such as financial performance, SWOT analysis, recent strategic moves & developments, and product portfolio. Click Here to Get Absolute Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report.

TRENDING REPORTS WITH COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

Electric Vehicle Market https://www.researchdive.com/3109/electric-vehicle-market

Vehicle Exhaust Hose Market https://www.researchdive.com/8352/vehicle-exhaust-hose-market

Passenger information system market https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/184/passenger-information-system-market

CONTACT: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521


