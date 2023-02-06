U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

The Global Engineered Stone Market is forecast to grow by $9.68 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Engineered Stone Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the engineered stone market and is forecast to grow by $9.68 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Engineered Stone Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191429/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the engineered stone market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for durable alternatives to natural stone, growing residential construction activities, and growing demand for eco-friendly home decor items.

The engineered stone market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Block and slabs
• Tiles

By Application
• Countertops
• Flooring
• Others

By Geography
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the growing demand for fancy countertops as one of the prime reasons driving the engineered stone market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid urbanization and rising disposable income, and increasing interest in interior designing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the engineered stone market covers the following areas:
• Engineered stone market sizing
• Engineered stone market forecast
• Engineered stone market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading engineered stone market vendors that include A.St.A. WORLDWIDE, Akrilika Co., Aristech Surfaces LLC, Belenco, Breton S.p.A., Caesarstone Ltd., Cosentino SA, Diresco NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Global Surfaces Limited, Lotte Chemical Corp., LX Hausys Ltd., MAAS GmbH, Pokarna Ltd., Prism Johnson Ltd., Q.R.B.G. S.r.l., Quartzforms Spa, Santa Margherita Spa, SMARTSTONE AUSTRALIA PTY Ltd., Stone Italiana Spa, VICOSTONE, and Wilsonart LLC. Also, the engineered stone market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191429/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


