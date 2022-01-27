U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

The global fiber optic components market is expected to grow from USD 24.5 billion in 2022 to USD 37.5 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2022–2027

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Key factors fueling this market’s growth include increasing deployment of data centers; growing internet penetration and data traffic; and rising demand for bandwidth. Increase in adoption of fiber optic components in digital signage market; rise in demand for fiber optics due to reliability; and expansion of telecommunication infrastructure in developing economies create a strong demand for fiber optic components for efficient operations in the midst of COVID-19.

New York, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fiber Optic Components Market with Covid-19 impact by Component, Data Rate, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027"


Transceivers to hold the largest size of Fiber optic components market in 2021
The market for transceivers accounted for the largest size in 2021.The increasing adoption of smart devices (such as smartphones, laptops, home assistants, IoT-based home security systems, and gaming consoles) and the rising data traffic are the key drivers for developing and using high-speed, coherent optical transceiver modules.

Furthermore, various governments are taking initiatives to develop modular optical transceivers. Moreover, the introduction of 5G network and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) transformed the optical transceiver market significantly.

Communications to hold largest share of Fiber optic components market in 2022
The market for communications is estimated to account for the largest share fiber optic components market, in 2021.The communications application is expected to lead the fiber optic components market by 2027.

The deployment of high-speed communication networks and shift toward high-date rate and bandwidth-intensive networks such as 4G, LTE, and 5G create a requirement for optical communication and networking equipment to handle the growing burden of the telecom networks.

North America to dominate Fiber optic components market in 2021
In terms of value, North America led the fiber optic components market in 2021, accounting for the largest share of the overall fiber optic components market, by region. Factors such as the robust presence of major companies in the region; high demand for data communication; increased use of communication devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and VoIP equipment; as well as the growing market for wearable devices and increasing deployment of data centers drive the growth of the fiber optic components market in this region.
In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the fiber optic components market space. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1= 55%, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 =15%
• By Designation: C-level Executives =50%, Directors =25%, Others = 25%
• By Region: North America = 35%, Europe = 25%, APAC = 30%, and RoW = 10%
II-VI Incorporated (US), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (US), Broadcom Inc. (US), Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan), Accelink Technologies (China), Oclaro (US), Acacia Communications, Inc. (US), EMCORE Corporation (US), Fujitsu Optical Components (Japan), and Furukawa Electric (Japan) are a few major companies dominating the fiber optic components market.

Research Coverage:
This research report categorizes the global fiber optic components market based on application, type, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the Fiber optic components industry and forecasts the same till 2027.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. This report segments the Fiber optic components market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.
2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.
3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product development and launch, partnership, and acquisition










