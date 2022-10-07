U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

Global Fruit Puree Market Is Expected to Generate $7.8 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise inconsumption of a healthy diet and increased consumer knowledge of the benefits of eating well serve as potential opportunities for the expansion of the global fruit puree market. Moreover, due to the possibility that it may strengthen immunity, sales of fruit puree surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total fruit puree market share.

Portland, OR, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fruit puree market garnered $4.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $7.8 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Free Report Sample (250 Pages PDF with Insights) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17290

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$4.3 billion

Market Size in 2031

$7.8 billion

CAGR

6.3%

No. of Pages in Report

250

Segments covered

Product, Nature, Application, and Region.

Drivers

Rise inconsumer demand for foods with longer shelf lives as well as seasonal products year-round

Usage of fruit puree as a base for bakery fillings in tarts, Danish pastries, sweet pies, cheesecakes, mousses, and many other bakery food products

Increased consumer propensity for packaged food

Fruit puree's nutritional advantages

Opportunities

Rise inconsumption of a healthy diet and increased consumer knowledge of the benefits of eating well

Restraints

High cost of fruit puree

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global fruit puree market.

  • Fruit purees include anti-oxidants, which help to boost immunity and guard against cell damage in the body. Due to the possibility that it may strengthen immunity, sales of fruit puree surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • On the other hand, fruit puree extraction and packaging decreased as a result of factory closures brought on during the lockdown. This had an impact on both the expansion of these businesses and the volume of production.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global fruit puree market based on product, nature, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product, the berries segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global fruit puree market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the citrus fruits segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17290

Based on nature, the conventional segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global fruit puree market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the food and beverages segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global fruit puree market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cosmetics and personal care products segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total fruit puree market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global fruit puree market analyzed in the research include Agrana Zucker Starke und Frucht Holding AG, Aseptic Fruit Purees, China Kunyu Industrial, David Berryman Ltd, Dennick FruitSource, LLC, Doehler Group SE, Fruit Puree Miami, Grunewald International, Ingredion Incorporated, Milne Fruit Products, Inc., Sicoly Cooperative, SVZ International B.V, The Perfect Puree of Napa Valley, Tree Top Inc., and Uren Food Group.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17290

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global fruit puree market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com


