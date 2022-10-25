U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market size to expand at CAGR of 6.8% through 2028

Market Study Report
·6 min read
Market Study Report
Market Study Report

The research report on ‘Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market’ attempts to answer the long-standing queries regarding the various factors that impact the growth potential of the industry space over 2022-2028.

Pune, India, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added report, global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market size was worth USD 4.7 billion in the year 2021 and is estimated to record a decent CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2028, subsequently accumulating a decent valuation of USD 4.7 billion by the end of the forecast timeframe.

Aside from that, the research uncovers present and upcoming challenges that may threaten the profitability graph of the industry, while rendering precise solutions to mitigate the impact.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5587022/


Moreover, a comprehensive investigation of major industry players, in terms of their business profiles, product portfolio, latest developments, financial standing, and strategic advances such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnership deals are conducted for stakeholders to anticipate the growth trajectory of the business sphere in the forthcoming years.

Increasing proliferation of gastrointestinal diseases due to rapidly changing lifestyles and growing inclination toward junk food are the major factors propelling global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market profitability during 2022-2028.

In addition, surge in the geriatric population who suffer from symptoms of colon and rectum cancers given the sedentary lifestyle choices, GI disorders, and other chronic illnesses coupled with the popularity of weight loss procedures like banding among women are likely to boost the revenue margins of the market in the coming years.

Despite the positive outlook, the lack of proper reimbursement policy, the expensive nature of the procedure, and the dearth of experienced medical practitioners are some of the obstacles that market players may have to overcome during the forecast period.

Segmental outlook: -

Considering product type, worldwide gastrointestinal endoscopy devices marketplace is divided into biopsy device, capsule endoscopy device, GI videoscope, stent system, hemostasis device, ECRP device, and others.

Speaking of end user scope, the industry space has been bifurcated into the segments of hospitals, and clinics among others.

Request Discount of this report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5587022/

Regional overview: -

North America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are the key regions contributing their share to overall market revenue. In particular, North America market is estimated to dominate the industry space in terms of remuneration during the review timeline, owing to increasing investments toward new endoscopy equipment and proliferation of several research & development attempts aimed at improving the endoscopy procedure.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific business sphere is expected to showcase a commendable growth rate over the forecast timeline, attributable to growing health awareness among the people and increased demand for advanced medical technology.

Competitive landscape summary: -

Hobbs Medical, Inc., Leufen Medical GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Telemed Systems Inc., Jinshan Science and Technology Co Ltd., Conmed Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., and Stryker Corporation are the prominent players impacting global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices industry trends.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-gastrointestinal-endoscopy-market-analysis-and-forecast-2019-2028

Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Product (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028) 

  • Biopsy Device

  • Capsule Endoscopy Device

  • GI Videoscope

  • Stent System

  • Hemostasis Device

  • ERCP Device

  • Others

Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By End-User (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028) 

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Others

Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Region (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028) 

North America

  • Canada

  • United States

Eastern Europe

  • Poland

  • Russia

  • Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe

  • Italy

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Nordic

  • Benelux

  • Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • ASEAN

  • Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa

  • Turkey

  • GCC

  • South Africa

Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

  • Rest of Latin America

Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028) 

  • Hobbs Medical, Inc.

  • Leufen Medical GmbH

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Telemed Systems Inc.

  • Jinshan Science and Technology Co Ltd.

  • Conmed Corporation

  • Olympus Corporation

  • Fujifilm Corporation

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

  • Stryker Corporation

Table of Contents:

1. Market Introduction

1.1.         Scope of Study

1.2.         Problem Statement

1.3.         Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1.         Global Market in 2022

3.2.         Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3.         Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4.         Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1.         Macro-Economic Factors

6.1.1.     Global Population Overview and Forecast

6.1.2.     Per Capita Income Analysis

6.1.3.     Gastric Disorders Prevalence by Region

6.1.4.     Per Capita Healthcare Infrastructure by Countries

6.2.         Forecasting Factors

Robust assessment of various factors including industrial performance, industry players' expenditures, economic conditions, among others

6.3.         Supply Chain & Value Chain Analysis

6.3.1.     Raw Material Suppliers

6.3.2.     Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Manufacturers

6.3.3.     Key End Users

6.4.         Industry SWOT Analysis

6.5.         PESTLE Analysis

6.6.         Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Government Laws and Industry Regulations

8. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

8.1.         Drivers

8.2.         Restraints

8.3.         Trends

8.4.         Opportunities

9. Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market: Key Investment Analysis

9.1.         By Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Device Manufacturers

9.2.         By Product

9.3.         By End User

9.4.         By Region

9.5.         M&A Activities

Robust assessment of major investments made by various industry players along with key application areas, technological assessment, and key end-use sector

10. Pricing Analysis

10.1.      By Product

10.1.1.   Biopsy Devices

10.1.2.   Capsule Endoscopy Devices

10.1.3.   ECRP Devices

10.1.4.   GI Videoscopes

10.1.5.   Hemostasis Devices

10.1.6.   Reflux Testing System

10.1.7.   Stent Systems

10.1.8.   Others (Dilators etc.)

10.2.      By Region

10.2.1.   North America

10.2.2.   Western Europe

10.2.3.   Eastern Europe

10.2.4.   Asia Pacific

10.2.5.   Latin America

10.2.6.   Middle East & Africa

11. Parent Market Overview

11.1.      Global Medical Device Market

11.2.      Global Endoscopy Devices Market

12. Segmental Analysis

13. Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Research Report 2022

The global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device market was valued at 2753.85 million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.35% from 2021 to 2027. The prime objective of this report is to provide insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography (North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America). Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.


About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:   Corporate Sales, Market Study Report Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News:  https://leavethehall.co.uk/


