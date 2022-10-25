Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market size to expand at CAGR of 6.8% through 2028

Market Study Report

The research report on ‘Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market’ attempts to answer the long-standing queries regarding the various factors that impact the growth potential of the industry space over 2022-2028.

Pune, India, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added report, global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market size was worth USD 4.7 billion in the year 2021 and is estimated to record a decent CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2028, subsequently accumulating a decent valuation of USD 4.7 billion by the end of the forecast timeframe.

Aside from that, the research uncovers present and upcoming challenges that may threaten the profitability graph of the industry, while rendering precise solutions to mitigate the impact.

Moreover, a comprehensive investigation of major industry players, in terms of their business profiles, product portfolio, latest developments, financial standing, and strategic advances such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnership deals are conducted for stakeholders to anticipate the growth trajectory of the business sphere in the forthcoming years.

Increasing proliferation of gastrointestinal diseases due to rapidly changing lifestyles and growing inclination toward junk food are the major factors propelling global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market profitability during 2022-2028.

In addition, surge in the geriatric population who suffer from symptoms of colon and rectum cancers given the sedentary lifestyle choices, GI disorders, and other chronic illnesses coupled with the popularity of weight loss procedures like banding among women are likely to boost the revenue margins of the market in the coming years.

Despite the positive outlook, the lack of proper reimbursement policy, the expensive nature of the procedure, and the dearth of experienced medical practitioners are some of the obstacles that market players may have to overcome during the forecast period.

Segmental outlook: -

Considering product type, worldwide gastrointestinal endoscopy devices marketplace is divided into biopsy device, capsule endoscopy device, GI videoscope, stent system, hemostasis device, ECRP device, and others.

Speaking of end user scope, the industry space has been bifurcated into the segments of hospitals, and clinics among others.

Regional overview: -

North America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are the key regions contributing their share to overall market revenue. In particular, North America market is estimated to dominate the industry space in terms of remuneration during the review timeline, owing to increasing investments toward new endoscopy equipment and proliferation of several research & development attempts aimed at improving the endoscopy procedure.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific business sphere is expected to showcase a commendable growth rate over the forecast timeline, attributable to growing health awareness among the people and increased demand for advanced medical technology.

Competitive landscape summary: -

Hobbs Medical, Inc., Leufen Medical GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Telemed Systems Inc., Jinshan Science and Technology Co Ltd., Conmed Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., and Stryker Corporation are the prominent players impacting global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices industry trends.

Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Product (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

Biopsy Device

Capsule Endoscopy Device

GI Videoscope

Stent System

Hemostasis Device

ERCP Device

Others

Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By End-User (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Region (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

North America

Canada

United States

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Italy

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Nordic

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC

South Africa

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America





Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

Hobbs Medical, Inc.

Leufen Medical GmbH

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Telemed Systems Inc.

Jinshan Science and Technology Co Ltd.

Conmed Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Fujifilm Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Table of Contents:

1. Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Problem Statement

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market in 2022

3.2. Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4. Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.1.1. Global Population Overview and Forecast

6.1.2. Per Capita Income Analysis

6.1.3. Gastric Disorders Prevalence by Region

6.1.4. Per Capita Healthcare Infrastructure by Countries

6.2. Forecasting Factors

Robust assessment of various factors including industrial performance, industry players' expenditures, economic conditions, among others

6.3. Supply Chain & Value Chain Analysis

6.3.1. Raw Material Suppliers

6.3.2. Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Manufacturers

6.3.3. Key End Users

6.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

6.5. PESTLE Analysis

6.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Government Laws and Industry Regulations

8. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Restraints

8.3. Trends

8.4. Opportunities

9. Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market: Key Investment Analysis

9.1. By Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Device Manufacturers

9.2. By Product

9.3. By End User

9.4. By Region

9.5. M&A Activities

Robust assessment of major investments made by various industry players along with key application areas, technological assessment, and key end-use sector

10. Pricing Analysis

10.1. By Product

10.1.1. Biopsy Devices

10.1.2. Capsule Endoscopy Devices

10.1.3. ECRP Devices

10.1.4. GI Videoscopes

10.1.5. Hemostasis Devices

10.1.6. Reflux Testing System

10.1.7. Stent Systems

10.1.8. Others (Dilators etc.)

10.2. By Region

10.2.1. North America

10.2.2. Western Europe

10.2.3. Eastern Europe

10.2.4. Asia Pacific

10.2.5. Latin America

10.2.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Parent Market Overview

11.1. Global Medical Device Market

11.2. Global Endoscopy Devices Market

12. Segmental Analysis

13. Regional Analysis

