Global GNSS Simulators Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for Commercial Drones Bolsters Sector

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

gnss-simulators-market-share.jpg

gnss-simulators-market-share.jpg
gnss-simulators-market-share.jpg

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global GNSS Simulators Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Receiver (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Others), Application, Component, Vertical, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global GNSS Simulators Market size is expected to reach $310.8 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

They are used to govern computer networks, air traffic, and power grids, among other applications. Although GNSS satellites differ in age and design, their primary function is consistent. The satellites emit two carrier waves known as L1 and L2 in the L-Band. The satellite sends information to the ground through carrier waves. The majority of GNSS receivers consist of an antenna and a processing unit. While the antenna receives satellite signals, the processing unit interprets them.

For the receiver to identify its location, it must acquire data from at least three satellites. GNSS satellites circle the Earth at a medium-orbit height once every 11 hours, 58 minutes, and 2 seconds. Each satellite delivers encoded signals with precise orbital information and an atomic clock's highly accurate time stamp. The time information transmitted by the satellite is coded so that a receiver may continually identify the time the signal was sent.

The signal comprises information that a receiver utilizes to compute the satellites' positions and adapt for precise placement. The time difference between the time of the received signal and the broadcast time is used by the receiver to calculate the distance or range between the receiver and the satellite. When the receiver knows its precise location relative to each satellite, it transforms that position into a set of Earth-based coordinates and provides the result as latitude, longitude, and altitude.

Market Growth Factors

The rapid adoption of consumer IoT devices

Consumer IoT refers to the environment of consumer gadgets and devices that are networked. It is a primary technical driver for the market for GNSS simulators. GNSS is one of the core technologies that underpin the Internet of Things and the vast majority of linked urban environments. GNSS enables real-time tracking, timing, navigation, and other aspects of machine-to-machine communication, which serves as the foundation for IoT device management. The relevance of GNSS in IoT is summed up by the capacity of devices to determine their location and the location of other units nearby, as well as the ability to compile the data into meaningful information.

Increasing demand for drones

Countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia issue permits or licenses for commercial UAV operations. UAVs are equipped with GNSS chips for the tracking, recording, and transmission of real-time data. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has authorized the use of sub-25-pound UAVs below 400 feet by law enforcement organizations. The agencies may employ UAVs for training, but they must demonstrate their proficiency before being awarded operating permissions. Companies have created GNSS-integrated UAVs adapted for various uses to track their whereabouts continually.

Scope of the Study
By Type

  • Multi Channel

  • Single Channel

By Receiver

  • GPS

  • Galileo

  • GLONASS

  • BeiDou

  • Others

By Application

  • Navigation & Mapping

  • Surveying

  • Location-based Services

  • Vehicle Assistance System

  • Others

By Component

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

    • Professional Services

    • Managed Services

By Vertical

  • Military & Defense

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Automotive

  • Marine

  • Aerospace

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

    • Mexico

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • UK

    • France

    • Russia

    • Spain

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Singapore

    • Malaysia

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • LAMEA

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • UAE

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Nigeria

    • Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

  • Spirent Communications plc

  • Keysight Technologies, Inc.

  • Viavi Solutions, Inc.

  • Hexagon AB

  • U-blox Holding AG

  • Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

  • Syntony GNSS

  • RACELOGIC Ltd.

  • Averna Technologies, Inc.

  • Accord Software & Systems Private Limited

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

Chapter 4. Global GNSS Simulators Market by Type

Chapter 5. Global GNSS Simulators Market by Receiver

Chapter 6. Global GNSS Simulators Market by Application

Chapter 7. Global GNSS Simulators Market by Component

Chapter 8. Global GNSS Simulators Market by Vertical

Chapter 9. Global GNSS Simulators Market by Region

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rc0o2o

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


